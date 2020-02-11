Toronto wins 15th place in a row. Anunoby achieves a career high

TORONTO, OCTOBER 19: OG Anunoby # 3 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates its first 2 points with Jakob Poeltl # 42 during the first half of an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at Air Canada Center on October 19, 2017 in Toronto, Canada , NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors play their best basketball of the season, breaking their new franchise record of 15 wins in a row.

The Raptors worked hard in defense to force 23 sales for Minnesota, while Anunoby was “on fire” on the offensive.

In particular, he achieved a career high of 25 points and 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 block and led his team to victory (137-126) against the Timberwolves.

With 5 players in the double-digit range, the Timberwolves could not cope with the offensive of the home team. Toronto is the second best team in the east with a record of 40 to 14 years.