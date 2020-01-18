“It was clear from the start that in the first and second phases we weren’t ready to play physically or mentally. It’s quite frustrating that the group thought they would go into a game and have an easy time against a team that definitely wanted to respond to Sunday. “

These were the post-game words of an extremely frustrated Greg Moore after watching the Toronto Marlies email the game for a good 36 minutes before almost making a big comeback against one of AHL’s weakest teams.

First period

The game started badly and deteriorated from then on when Toronto lost 2-0 at 5:12. Jake Walman scored just 42 seconds after Mike Vecchione’s penalty after cutting the Marlies defense.

Vecchione did the trick for the second time and Jeremy Bracco, after a back pass, failed to attack the Rampage striker alone on Joseph Woll with Teemu Kivihalme and Jesper Lindgren.

Toronto offered very little offensive threat, created next to nothing in the power game, and just a strong drive to Tyler Gaudet’s network gave Adam Wilcox cause for concern between the home team’s tubes.

The Marlies were lucky to be only two points behind during the break, but ran out of luck in the middle frame.

Second period

Kivihalme’s rough game was not better described by the penalty he scored in the middle in just 24 seconds after getting himself in trouble.

Toronto survived this deficit, but conceded two goals in a little over two minutes when the Marlies struck 4-0 and did not even reach the halfway point.

A sloppy and incoherent line break caused Cam Darcy to escape along the left wing, although Jordan Schmaltz should have done a much better job than the killing spree got ahead of Woll and passed him.

Redirecting Klim Kostin to a Mitch Reinke shot was too easy, and the prospect of a blow like Syracuse hit Toronto two weeks ago appeared on the cards.

However, San Antonio was unable to take any further chances and Toronto joined the board thanks to its second Powerplay unit. Excellent hand-eye coordination by Scott Pooley in the slot caused him to hurl the puck the Wilcox baseball style.

Third period

It is perhaps not surprising that after only two victories in the last ten games and a losing streak of three games, San Antonio has continued to hold onto the apparently comfortable 4: 1 lead.

It seemed to be a tactic that worked for them until Toronto finally streaked a few passes in the offensive zone, causing Nic Petan to get a neat finish on an undisputed Bracco pass.

A comeback seemed unlikely ten minutes before the end, especially after Kivihalme scored his second penalty in the game.

The Marlies scored a third goal after an outstanding performance by Kenny Agostino, who danced across the blue line of Rampage and through a variety of black jerseys before defeating Wilcox in an attempt to bypass.

With a lead of just one goal, a certain panic set in for San Antonio. Toronto drew Woll for the additional attacker and exerted good pressure in the last 90 seconds of the game.

However, the Marlies only recorded seven shots in the last frame, and the Rampage scored the deserved two points with a 4: 3 victory.

Publish game notes

– The Marlies lost 1-3 on the road and have now won only three of their last 15 games.

– Kenny Agostino extended his point range to six games (3-3-6) and remains at a point-per-game pace through 32 games (19-13-32).

– Scott Pooley continues to impress on the fourth line. It is remarkable now that he gets time for penalties and power play. This is the trust that the coaching staff places in him. That’s three goals in two games for the right winger, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he scored one or two more.

– Nic Petan recorded his eighth goal of the season and his seventh point in the last three games (5-2-7).

– Thursday:

Forward

Aberg-Petan-Bracco

Agostino Kossila-Marsch

Baptiste-Gaudet-Read

Clune-Elynuik-Pooley

defender

Kivihalme Lindgren

Schmaltz-Duszak

Ruby-Hollowell

goalkeeper

Woll

Kaskisuo

Game Highlights: Rampage 4 vs. Marlies 3

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wQFUC6ujLM (/ embed)

Greg Moore After the Game: Rampage 4 vs. Marlies 3

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0YuDZkLhNI (/ embed)