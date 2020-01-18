The Toronto Maple Leafs are eager to get into the all-star break when they host an Original Six rival, the Chicago Blackhawks, at Hockey Night in Canada (7:00 p.m. ET, CBC).

The defeat against the Flames on Thursday was a big challenge for the Leafs despite the unfavorable result. Andersen looked good on the net, Dermott-Holl beat Calgary’s striker and the Tavares line was the best of the team. Overall, a fabulous performance and a couple of groundbreaking saves from Flames starter David Rittich stole the two points for Calgary, but the Leafs still had positive results.

Tonight, they meet a Blackhawks team that, despite their victories in the last three games in the playoffs, has less prospects. In the season, the Hawks are 17th and 30th in the expected goals for and against. In the past five years, however, they have taken seventh and 27th place. Apart from a short section at the end of October, there have only been temporary spells above 50% xG in Chicago. Therefore, the current trend is one that you must keep up when trying to get back in the playoff race.

With injuries from Brandon Saad (who could be back in the game after a month on the shelf tonight), Andrew Shaw and Dylan Strome, the Blackhawks goal scorers needed outside of Patrick Kane, Alex Debrincat and Jonathan Toew’s absence. The play by Dominik Kubalik, a 24-year-old former seventh who recently illuminated it together with Jonathan Toews, was a pleasant revelation. He has scored six goals in his last five games and is second in the season behind Patrick Kane with 60 points. Kubalik was originally designed by the LA Kings in 2013, but never signed there. He completed a one-year ELC with Chicago last May after a successful year as one of the top scorers in the Swiss league.

With a 1A / 1B goalkeeper situation, it is not easy to guess who will launch the Blackhawks on the net on a particular night, but tonight it will be Corey Crawford who has played 23 games against Robin Lehner’s 25 this season. Lehner’s numbers are far superior this season, but at the moment the Blackhawks are still sharing their starts with their double William Jennings winning franchise goalie from their 2013 and 2015 cup wins. Crawford is back after a few years with concussion symptoms and health has set a record 8-13-2 this season, with a safe percentage of 0.908 and a GSAx of -0.6.

There is no time tonight to look forward to vacation plans for the Leafs. Tonight there is weak opposition for the Florida Panthers (against Detroit), Columbus Blue Jackets (against New Jersey) and Philadelphia (against Los Angeles). This is a great game before the overall break.

Quotes for the matchday

Zach Hyman on the low chances of winning a game with low scores tonight:

There’s always a way, but yes, they’re definitely a strong team that likes to meet. It will be a good test for us on the defensive to make sure we take care of the puck because they have some dangerous players.

Hyman about Patrick Kane:

You need to be aware of when you’re against him on the ice. Such people want the puck all the time, but they tend to find areas on the ice where they disappear, so you have to find them. Always being aware of when such players are on the ice will be important.

Sheldon Keefe on the Blackhawks:

Well, they have a lot of skill in all four rows and in their defense, they can score goals and play a lot of games. You can score goals in groups, so we will be put to the test defensively in this sense, and it will be a challenge for us to get them to defend as much as possible.

Keefe on second Blackhawks trainer Jeremy Colliton:

I think there is a lot in common in most teams. I know Jeremy who works a little with him in our development camp that he attended. We have been talking since I got this job. Apparently he was in a similar situation last year when he took over the off-season. We have compared a few comments in this regard. It was nice to see that he got his chance last year too. Based on his way of training, he encourages players to play aggressively. So we’re really preparing for that.

Keefe on managing the team’s concentration level before a week-long break:

Yes, today it’s a mental task. We talked about it this morning and I can talk about what I want. It is really up to them to make the decision that this game is important and it is. We’ll talk about it again here when they come back to the game tonight. Then the puck will fall and we will find out. I hope that our team is committed and yesterday gave us the opportunity to prepare for this final.

Matchup stats

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forward

# 11 Zach Hyman – # 34 Auston Matthews – # 16 Mitch Marner

# 47 Pierre Engvall – # 91 John Tavares – # 88 William Nylander

# 18 Andreas Johnsson – # 15 Alex Kerfoot – # 24 Kasperi Kapanen

# 41 Dmytro Timashov – # 33 Frederik Gauthier – # 19 Jason Spezza

defender

# 23 Travis Dermott – # 3 Justin Holl

# 52 Martin Marincin – # 94 Tyson Barrie

# 38 Rasmus Sandin – # 83 Cody Ceci

goalkeeper

# 31 Frederik Andersen (starter)

# 30 Michael Hutchinson

scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Adam Brooks

Injured: Trevor Moore, Ilya Micheiev, Jake Muzzin, Morgan Rielly

Sheldon Keefe said #Leafs must make some decisions regarding the Blackhawks lineup. Certain people who are concerned with things will warm up and decide from there who is there.

– Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 18, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks Projected Lines

Forward

# 20 Brandon Saad – # 19 Jonathan Toews – # 8 Dominik Kubalik

# 92 Alex Nylander – # 22 Ryan Carpenter – # 88 Patrick Kane

# 12 Alex Bebrincat – # 64 David Kampf – # 77 Kirby Dach

# 91 Drake Caggiula – # 15 Zach Smith – # 36 Matthew Highmore

defender

# 2 Duncan Keith – # 27 Adam Boqvist

# 56 Erik Gustafsson – # 5 Connor Murphy

# 6 Olli Maatta – # 68 Slater Koekkoek

goalkeeper

# 50 Corey Crawford (starter)

# 40 Robin Lehner

Injured: Calvin De Hann, Andrew Shaw and Dylan Strome