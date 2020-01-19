Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes Fight For Lifetime Playoff Lives

The end of January is approaching. With that comes the fun part of the season for the fans.

With the NHL negotiation deadline in just 36 days, teams are starting the process to see what they can do on February 24. For some teams, it’s easy to know what they’re going to do. The Red Wings will sell. Senators will sell. The three Californian teams will probably sell too.

But for the other teams, it is not so easy. Take a look at the standings and you will see a multitude of teams fighting for their lives in the playoffs.

There are 10 teams arriving Sunday with 57 or 58 points. One or two wins and you get some separation. One or two losses and things get more hopeless.

Among the 57-point crowd are the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes. According to most hockey players, these two teams were virtual locks for the Stanley Cup playoffs. But by points, if the playoffs started today, the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes would miss the playoffs.

While there is still a lot of season for the two teams to put together a race, the fact that they are even in this position speaks volumes. He says they both have enough problems that need to be resolved by the deadline. It also indicates that the teams around them are good enough to fight until the finish. Let’s look at each situation and see how we got there.

Toronto Maple Leafs

It’s not that the Maple Leafs’ record lately has been bad. Since December 1, they have 27 standing points, seventh in the NHL. But a combination of the teams around them playing well and their own problems, as evidenced by a 6-2 demolition at the hands of the Chicago Blackhawks, put question marks around this team.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJzLQlteD5o (/ incorporated)

In terms of competition, Tampa Bay has been the hottest team in the league since December 1. It is second in the world in the Atlantic. The Florida Panthers have 57 points with the Maple Leafs, but have played two games less than Toronto. Since December 1, the Panthers have amassed 26 points, just one less than the Maple Leafs.

So while Sheldon Keefe’s influence on the Maple Leafs cannot be denied, there are questions they must answer. They have lost five of their last six games, their only victory being a 7-4 decision against the New Jersey Devils. They are 1-3-2 in their last six games. Watch their goals against in those six games.

Lost 6-4 to Edmonton (Andersen shot)

Lost 4-3 against Winnipeg in a shootout

Lost 8-4 to Florida (Andersen shot)

Lost 2-1 to Calgary in a shootout.

Lost 6-2 against Chicago.

The Maple Leafs rely heavily on Frederik Andersen at the net. If it’s just average, the Maple Leafs are in trouble. Success comes to them when their star players do what is expected. This means that Austen Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and company are filling the net. It also means Andersen stops the puck. It has been average at best lately.

In fairness, injuries have played a huge role in their defense. They are without Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin. The timing couldn’t have been worse.

The Maple Leafs have expectations through the roof to the sky. A failed season does not win the Cup. Imagine if they miss the playoffs. You can bet there will be a few moves by the deadline.

But we all know that the salary cap is a challenge. They need to be creative in finding the right deal that works for them and keeping them within the limit.

The top of their list is an advocate. But are they ready to part with a player like Kasperi Kapanen or Andreas Johnsson to get there? Kyle Dubas will have important decisions to make.

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas will have important decisions to make. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Christopher Katsarov)

To their credit, the Maple Leafs are at the door of the playoffs. If they play the way they can, they should come in, but it’s not as much of a slam dunk as we all thought. The surrounding league has closed the gap and wants nothing more than to exclude Toronto from the playoffs. What a fascinating off-season it would be if the Maple Leafs managed to miss the playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes

Here is another example of a very good team with no luck. I just saw the Hurricanes dominate long games of their recent game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They still lost 3-2 in regulation time. The next night at home against the Anaheim Ducks, they lost in overtime.

As for their performance since December 1, the Hurricanes are in the middle of the pack in the NHL with 24 points in this streak. Thus, even if the analyzes like this team, they do not appreciate the results which would result from it.

Like the Maple Leafs, the Hurricanes were hit hard by the defense injury bug when they lost star player Dougie Hamilton. They will have to try to replace its overall production. This is not an easy task.

Then add the fact that Petr Mrazek is not having his best season. He currently has a goal against 2.64 and a save percentage of .904. It is not good enough for a team looking to run a playoff run.

Finally, their best players are going through a cold period. Sebastian Aho has a goal in January. He scored it Friday against Anaheim. Teuvo Teravainen was only 1-4-5 in January. Andrei Svechnikov was only 1-3-4 in January. It all went wrong for everyone.

But just like the Maple Leafs, the Hurricanes are there in position. You expect their stars to find their game as soon as possible. But this will constitute an interesting commercial deadline.

If Robin Lehner is available, the Hurricanes make way too much sense here. It would be a game change in the wildcard race from the East. And what about defense? Are the Hurricanes tackling the hole left by Hamilton?

The Hurricanes must see if someone like Robin Lehner is available. (Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports)

In conclusion

For both the Maple Leafs and the Hurricanes, we have cases where good teams have been hit with major injuries and middle and worse goalkeepers have found themselves fighting for their lives in the playoffs. They each have time to right the ship but it is not a slam dunk.

Teams like the Blue Jackets, Panthers and Flyers are each good enough to participate in the playoffs. If they do, there is no place for the Maple Leafs or Hurricanes to join them. These next two months and more will be fascinating to watch.

What steps will the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes take to meet their pressing needs? Can they each find their way without significant contributors?

Play on.