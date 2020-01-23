The popular Quebec four-piece TOPS returned with the announcement of I feel alive, their first record since 2017 Sugar at the door. The 11-track disc, which follows last year’s loose singles “Echo of Dawn” and “Seven Minutes”, presents a new single called “I Feel Alive”, and will be released on April 3; pre-order the disc here.
“I Feel Alive” also arrives alongside a clip by Mashie Alam which depicts the group during a photo shoot, and, according to a press release, includes “no shortage of looks and playful bunnies”. What more? Watch “I Feel Alive” above and see TOPS ‘upcoming tour dates below.
TOPS tour dates:
4/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon *
4/4 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *
4/5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *
4/6 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *
4/7 – Marfa, TX @ Lost Horse Saloon *
4/9 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
4/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
4/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *
04/13 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe *
4/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
4/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight *
04/16 – Washington D.C. @ Union Stage * ^
4/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^
4/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom * ^
4/20 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall * ^
04/21 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theater # ^
04/22 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall # ^
04/23 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx # ^
04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Empty bottle # ^
04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club # ^
04/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theater #
04/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #
4/30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #
5/1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #
5/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater #
5/4 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box #
5/11 – Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine
5/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
5/13 – Köln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn
5/14 – Münster, Germany @ Gleis 22
05/15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
05/16 – Paris, France @ Le Beau festival @ La Station
5/18 – Brighton, United Kingdom @ The Hope & Ruin
5/19 – Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Bodega
5/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s
05/21 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Stereo
05/22 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ YES
5/24 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ The Louisiana
5/25 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Hare and Hounds
05/27 – Lille, France @ La Bulle Café
05/28 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
05/29 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera
5/30 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko
6/1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound @ Sala Apolo
* = with Honey Harper
# = w / sorry girls
^ = with a better person