The popular Quebec four-piece TOPS returned with the announcement of I feel alive, their first record since 2017 Sugar at the door. The 11-track disc, which follows last year’s loose singles “Echo of Dawn” and “Seven Minutes”, presents a new single called “I Feel Alive”, and will be released on April 3; pre-order the disc here.

“I Feel Alive” also arrives alongside a clip by Mashie Alam which depicts the group during a photo shoot, and, according to a press release, includes “no shortage of looks and playful bunnies”. What more? Watch “I Feel Alive” above and see TOPS ‘upcoming tour dates below.

TOPS tour dates:

4/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon *

4/4 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

4/5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

4/6 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *

4/7 – Marfa, TX @ Lost Horse Saloon *

4/9 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

4/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

4/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

04/13 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe *

4/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

4/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight *

04/16 – Washington D.C. @ Union Stage * ^

4/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

4/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom * ^

4/20 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall * ^

04/21 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theater # ^

04/22 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall # ^

04/23 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx # ^

04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Empty bottle # ^

04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club # ^

04/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theater #

04/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

4/30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

5/1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

5/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater #

5/4 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box #

5/11 – Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine

5/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

5/13 – Köln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

5/14 – Münster, Germany @ Gleis 22

05/15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

05/16 – Paris, France @ Le Beau festival @ La Station

5/18 – Brighton, United Kingdom @ The Hope & Ruin

5/19 – Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Bodega

5/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

05/21 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Stereo

05/22 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ YES

5/24 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ The Louisiana

5/25 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Hare and Hounds

05/27 – Lille, France @ La Bulle Café

05/28 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

05/29 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

5/30 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

6/1 – Barcelona, ​​Spain @ Primavera Sound @ Sala Apolo

* = with Honey Harper

# = w / sorry girls

^ = with a better person