Toplum Restaurant Review: This new Mediterranean restaurant should definitely be on your list

The weekend may be over and if you’re still looking for an option to try something new, don’t worry! We may have room for you. Toplum is located in the heart of Dubai. Mirdiff town center welcomes this new restaurant which offers Mediterranean cuisine. The first thing you will notice about the well-lit place is its comfort. When I was asked to see the restaurant for the first time, I won’t lie, I checked their menu. Thinking it might be pretty ordinary, what I didn’t understand is that I would be surprised by the second as I continue to scroll. Driven by what the place could offer, I checked Toplum just after a day’s work.

What it offers:

Toplum’s menu includes breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant has many options for each category. For breakfast, Toplum offers a variety of options to start your day, from flavored yogurts to a wide variety of eggs, waffles and French toast. I arrived around 7 p.m., so I opted for an early dinner. Restaurant manager Julia greeted us and showed us where to sit. While we waited for our server to offer the menu, a bowl of flavored popcorn was served. I asked the waiter to guide us through the menu.

To start, we opted for a salad of couscous with grilled chicken, sweet potato crisps served with Lebneh and crispy squid with aioli lemon.

Crispy squid

While the calamari was served hot, it did not have the crisp promised. The batter was a little too thick which engulfed the squid.

However, the pearl couscous salad was a winner. The salad was served with a perfectly grilled chicken breast, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes. The salad presentation definitely won brownie points! The dressing was served in a bottle that could be poured. Why do I particularly like this? Because I could pour it right before I had the salad.

Pearl couscous salad with grilled chicken

Sweet potato chips were another hit! The crisps were crisps and the parmesan on top enhanced the flavor. The labneh served on the side was the perfect dip.

Potato crisps

Toplum’s menu includes a wide range of main dishes. From risotto to flat breads, through steaks and pasta, he offered a range of dishes for everyone. I asked Julia to help us decide the main course, and after long discussions, we settled on the Cacio E Pepe, the Chicken Risotto, the Grilled Salmon and the Steak Picanha. What I liked about Toplum and its quick portion is that the food came at the same time and was again served very hot.

Cacio E Pepe

The Cacio E Pepe was pasta served in a cashew sauce. Subtle flavors have won the table. Chicken risotto, lacked a bit of seasoning. I felt it could make a little more salt. However, it was creamy and perfectly cooked. The chicken complimented the whole dish.

Chicken risotto

Then we tried the grilled salmon. The salmon was well seasoned and flaky. However, the skin was not as clean as I had hoped. The side dishes served with salmon were delicious! I could go on for days on the sauce served with the dish. The beans were cooked to perfection. It was a well thought out dish.

Grilled salmon

Yes, we have saved the best for last! Picanha Steak was clearly a winner. The Wagyu Rump Cap was served with homemade Camen sauce and we took an order of chili broccoli. The beef was cooked to a perfect medium-rare and melted in the mouth. The sauce was spicy but not hot. He delightfully complimented the meat. The broccolini was somewhat necessary to cut the creaminess of the beef and the sauce. I will definitely order again next time I visit!

Picanha steak

At the end of the meal, I was pretty drunk, but when you visit Toplum, you know you can’t leave without dessert. A restaurant counter is decorated with delicious croissants, cakes and muffins. In the menu there are more options from which gourmets can choose. Julia recommended their famous salted caramel Pavlova and we decided to try it. And boy, are we glad we did!

Salted caramel pavlova

The Salted Caramel Pavlova ticked all the right boxes! The crunchy meringue enveloped a softer texture. Topped with whipped cream and salted caramel, the pavlova also had a hazelnut ice cream. the salinity of the caramel crosses the sweetness and richness of the cream. Salted caramel Pavlova was the winner of the evening!

Toplum offers a variety of dishes for everyone. The restaurant should definitely be on your list if you are looking for a casual evening. The prices vary from Dhs 35 for the entries and Dhs 52 for the sector and go up to Dhs 250.

Rating: 3.5 / 5

.