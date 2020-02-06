Top ten prospects from the state of Michigan in the recruitment class 2021

The Wolverines in Michigan have put their 2020 football recruitment class in the books and the coaching staff are now focusing their attention on a cycle in 2021 that should give them a chance to bring in some top talent across the country.

Because it is just as important as it is for the Wolverines to show their mark on the track nationally. the state of Michigan as a whole has a uniquely charged amount of high school talent in the pipeline this year. For as much talk as there is to close the gap between themselves and the schools they want to follow, cleaning up the recruitment path at home in 2021 can be a good start to build a positive momentum there.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the top ten prospects in the 2021 recruitment class coming from the state this season.

All rankings via 247Sports ’Composite

1. Damon Payne, defensive tackle, Belleville HS (Belleville, MI)

Rankings – Four star perspective, national number 31, number 5 DT

Committed to: N / A

Payne has an offer from Michigan, but his 247Sports profile currently has Alabama, Kentucky and Ohio State as the “warm” teams in the race for his services. They compare him to Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles. Michigan will continue to make a strong pitch to keep him at home.

2. Rocco Spindler, offensive tackle, Clarkston HS (Clarkston, MI)

Rankings – Four star perspective, national number 40, number 6 OT

Committed to: N / A

Spindler, the son of the former defensive tackle of Detroit Lions Marc Spindler, leads a talent group of offensive tackles at the top of the board for in-state recruits during this cycle. This seems to be a Midwest battle between Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ohio State with the Wolverines leading the way with the Crystal Ball predictions.

3. Donovan Edwards, declining, West Bloomfield HS (West Bloomfield, MI)

Rankings – Four star perspective, national no. 49, no. 2 RB

Committed to: N / A

Edwards is one of the best all-round backs in the 2021 class and someone who looks like a man who can come in and make an impression at an early stage whatever school he ends up in. The Wolverines, Buckeyes and Spartans are the “warm” schools on its 247Sports profile and Michigan is going to make a hard push here. Jay Harbaugh and Josh Gattis are the point of his recruitment.

4. Garrett Dellinger, offensive tackle, Clarkston HS (Clarkston, MI)

Rankings – Four star perspective, national number 88, number 14 OT

Committed to: N / A

So the Clarkston attack line is pretty good, right? Dellinger has offers from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State and more. Offensive line coach Ed Warinner is committed to this recruitment while they try to get rid of both Spindler and Dellinger.

5. Giovanni El-Hadi, offensive tackle, Adlai Stevenson HS (Sterling Heights, MI)

Rankings – Four star perspective, national no. 95, no. 16 OT

Dedicated to: Michigan (03/19/19)

The Wolverines have already committed a tackle in this class in El-Hadi, which fell last March. He has the body type to play as a possible guard, so it should not affect their status with the other tackles they are working on.

6. Rayshaun Benny, offensive tackle, Oak Park HS (Oak Park, MI)

Rankings – Four star perspective, no. 172 nationwide, no. 23 OT

Committed to: N / A

There is a bit of a gap between fifth and sixth place on this list, but Benny still has many schools competing for his services. Nobody seems to have much control over where it is now. It is worth mentioning here that Michigan is also recruiting Benny to play the line of defense where things are currently.

7. Raheem Anderson, central, Cass Technical HS (Detroit, MI)

Rankings – Four star perspective, No, 208 national, No, 2 C

Committed to: N / A

Just like Benny, Anderson’s recruitment is still taking shape, but he has Crystal Ball picks to Michigan from Allen Trieu, Josh Newkirk and Brice Marich at 247Sports, so it looks like we know how the endgame here feels.

8. Jaylen Reed, security, Martin Luther King HS (Detroit, MI)

Rankings – Four star perspective, no. 235 national, no. 6 S

Committed to: N / A

Reed currently has no scholarship offer from Michigan and his recruitment is still evolving, so we’ll have to wait and see if that changes soon.

9. Jamari Buddin, outside linebacker, Belleville HS (Belleville, MI)

Rankings – Four-star perspective, national no. 280, no. 9 OLB

Committed to: N / A

Buddin has all five Crystal Ball picks that are currently sending him to Michigan, including those from Trieu, Steve Lorenz and Sam Webb. This is read as a fight between Michigan and Penn State, but all signs currently indicate that he is part of this class.

10. Kalen King, cornerback, Cass Technical HS (Detroit, MI)

Rankings – Four star perspective, national number 303, number 23 CB

Committed to: N / A

King is another recruitment that is still taking shape and he is on the verge of being a three-star or a four-star. He does have an offer in Michigan and is a player they prioritize for this class.

notables

Both Caleb Tiernan (three stars, no. 67 OT, no. 11 in the state) and WR Andrel Anthony (three stars, no. 67 WR, no. 12 in the state) currently have Crystal Ball picks to Michigan.

Overview

Michigan seems at least a good place to add at least five to six of the top ten players in the state with El-Hadi included. It remains to be seen how a new coach in Michigan State can influence this, but the Wolverines staff starts the work and feels that a considerable amount of momentum is present, of course with the exception of a few national schools. They will have to fight to not only get a few of them, but also to keep everyone away.

A criticism of Jim Harbaugh and his staff is the gap that continues to grow between the talent they acquire and what Ohio State with the top 100 players generally puts forward the biggest argument. There are five of those top 100 boys in their own backyard this year and it would be good if they landed those players. This is a pretty talented class and Michigan has a good shot to put together an impressive trek.