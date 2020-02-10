Top takeaways from XFL week 1

Geoff Burke-VS TODAY Sport

It is finally time. The highly anticipated reboot of the XFL took place this weekend for a whole bunch of fanfare. It started with the D.C. defenders who took over the Seattle Dragons on Saturday afternoon.

For a packed house in Audi Field, the former NFLer Cardale Jones played enormously on Brandon Silvers. Later in the day, the Houston Roughnecks brought it to the Loscats Wildcats in a big way.

Sunday’s action saw former NFL head coach Marc Trestman and his Tampa Bay Vipers big fight against the New York Guardians. Meanwhile, the Dallas Renegades game against the St. Louis BlackHawks left a lot to be desired.

This is one of the best takeaways in week 1 of the XFL season.

Cardale Jones has it

There were some problems against Seattle on Saturday. It was not perfect for this former national champion of the state of Ohio. He held the ball too long and occasionally was under pressure, especially early.

Even then, Jones made contact with some absolutely brilliant touchdowns. He finished the afternoon after completing 16-of-26 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jones added 28 yards to the ground. In an attempt to prove that he belonged in the NFL, this former pick in the fourth round proved to be a great help to DC with an impressive 31-19 victory.

Tampa Bay Vipers can be basement homes

Georgia’s former 15-minute Aaron Murray was absolutely horrific in the very first game Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay. He threw two interceptions and was occasionally pulled out of the game. When Murray returned to the field, the mistakes followed him.

Those are just brutal things there. All said, the former Kansas City Chiefs pickup completed mid-round pick 16-of-34 passes in a 23-3 loss. Meanwhile, the Vipers’ defense was set on fire by New York’s Matt McGloin. Tampa looks like a legitimate soil feed that enters week 2.

Nick Holley, what a story

The XFL wants to profile itself as players take to the field for the love of the game. During the huge victory of the Houston Roughnecks over the Los Angeles Wildcats Saturday night, we got a first glimpse of this.

Houston, who fell back Nick Holley, was one of the many interviewed players during the game. The conversation quickly spread to the former Kent State star who made a comeback after three torn ACLs and a broken back.

What an absolutely wonderful story here. It is also what the XFL offers its players. A second chance. A third chance. The ability to recover from both off-field problems and injuries. The Holley story is a good example of this. Oh, and he set four receptions for 50 yards in the 37-17 Roughnecks win.

Presence can be a problem

We saw many people in Dallas, Houston and D.C. Unfortunately, that was not the case in New Jersey. In fact, The Meadowlands was almost empty for the Guardians who took over the Tampa Bay Vipers.

In total, 17,000 participants attended the first game on Saturday, with the Houston game being nearly 18,000. Not too poor. And the fans were enthusiastic about the product. We are only concerned that the larger market teams will not sign well.

Nelson Spruse will be in the NFL

After spending some time with four NFL teams following an announced career in Colorado, Spruse believes that his hope to return to the competition was stuck to a limb. That no longer seems to be the case. The 6-foot-1 pass catcher turned out to be a great way during the blowout loss from Los Angeles to Houston on Saturday.

Spruse caught no less than 11 passes for 104 yards on 15 goals, putting down one of the best individual performances of week 1. He did this with a silly quarterback in Charles Kanoff and threw him the rock.

We are very intrigued to see how Spruse performs as soon as Joshback starts coming back with an injury. If he continues at this level, the recipient looks at a multi-year NFL contract offer. That’s for sure.

Brandon Silvers is not the answer

On the other side of the ledger, this former Troy quarterback seemed beyond his element in the country’s capital. Silvers threw two horrific interceptions, one of which was sent back for a touchdown. That changed the game in a dime to a loss of 31-19 Dragons.

More than the two choices, Silvers struggled enormously with accuracy. He completed just over half of his 40 pass attempts and missed receivers on a consistent basis.

One must now wonder whether B.J. Daniels a better option is under head for head coach Jim Zorn. Well, maybe an exchange for Defenders’ back-up quarterback Tyree Jackson is at stake. After all, Cardale Jones is not going anywhere.

The rules are legendary

We’re going to spend a lot of the NFL out of season to talk about how that competition can steal some of the rules from the XFL. Fans were enthusiastic about a new kick-off format without gunners. Instead, players from every team outside the kicker and back man line up five feet apart. The receiving team is on its own 30 with the kick-off team on the 35. It adds another element to the kick-off and helps prevent serious special team injury.

Another intriguing thing is the instant replay system. The XFL is all about the access of fans. Part of it is too much. However, it is great to get a first-hand view of the repeat process. The direct replay official in the cabin watches the game on a video monitor and explains his decision to the official on the field. It’s all right there for us on television. This is certainly something that the NFL should adopt.

Week 1 ended with a whine

We had ranked the Dallas Renegades number 1 in our first rankings for power on the way to the opening week. Unfortunately Bob Stoops and Co. came. only the real highlight of the game during a sideline interview.

It is not that the St. Louis BattleHawks were so much better at this. The game was 6-6 after the first two quarters with signal callers Philip Nelson and Jordan Ta’amu who combined for more than 400 yards in 70 attempts. Those are just ugly things there.

We now have to reconsider week 2’s rankings. From now on it seems that the DC Defenders are the cream of the crop. The performance of Dallas in a Sunday evening with 15-9 losses increases that even further.