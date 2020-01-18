Top-Six ideal, the return of Joel Quenneville and more

It’s been just over half the 2019-2020 season, and the Chicago Blackhawks can’t afford to lose many games to stay relevant to the playoff table. It is a difficult place to live, with practically no margin for error. How they handle the next handful of games will determine where they are, and whether they will be buyers or sellers by the trade deadline.

Never a dull moment, right? So let’s go to the January round table! The usual suspects of Meghan Dillon, Adam Cumbee, Greg Boysen and Gail Kauchak give you their opinion on the current state of the Blackhawks.

Related – Blackhawks Round Table: Boqvist, Dach & Crappy Hockey

Why don’t we start with the trending topic? The top line of Dominik Kubalik, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane has been on fire recently. They have become the new “nuclear option”. But with injuries to Brandon Saad and Dylan Strome, there isn’t much depth or chemistry in the programming beyond that.

Fortunately, it seems that Saad and Strome are both about to return. When will we do it, do you keep the nuclear option together anyway or not? How would you formulate the first six?

Composition of the Top-Six with a healthy list

Meghan Dillon

Toews, Kane and Kubalik kill him! I think it’s a good option to experiment with this line while they can before Saad and Strome returns. I would put all five of them in the first six alongside Alex DeBrincat or Andrew Shaw on his return.

Dominik Kubalik has thrived for the Chicago Blackhawks since being placed on the front line. (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

I don’t know how I would formulate the programming, because chemistry is the key and anything can happen in the weeks to come. Only time will tell when the injured players return to the lineup.

Adam cumbee

When that

comes to Kane and Toews, you usually know what you’re going to get. We can

pretty much put them anywhere and they will do magic. Both

players have recently died out, and their new playmate has played a big part

this side.

With the way Kubalik has thrived since his ascent to the top line, breaking them would be counterproductive. This is the perfect situation for the recruit to develop. I say place a healthy Saad and Strome next to DeBrincat, and this top six looks pretty nasty as they push for the playoffs.

Greg

Boysen

I would keep Kubalik, Toews and Kane together. But considering the time it took head coach Jeremy Colliton to get them on the same line in the first place, I would bet he’ll split them when he gets reinforcements.

Strome and Saad can certainly increase the depth and allow you to keep this upper line intact as long as it continues to produce. Strome can return to the second line with his friend DeBrincat. Then when Saad returns, you may be able to pair him with Dach on the third line. This gives you three lines that can actually score regardless of who is playing well with them.

Gail Kauchak

I have always been a fan of separating Toews and Kane, except in emergencies. The exit from Saad and Strome is considered an emergency.

But if you remember, Saad was playing some of his best hockey games before being sidelined. And he has great chemistry with Toews. I think Saad, Toews and Kubalik should be on the front line, leaving Kane and company as a threat on the second line.

Brandon Saad of the Chicago Blackhawks could easily regain his place on the top line after returning from injury. (Photo by David Berding / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And who would this business be? Bring together Strome and DeBrincat and let them go wild in the offensive zone with Showtime. And pray that the defenders on the ice with this trio will always be on top of their game.

So there is a big game ahead for the Blackhawks. On January 21, former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville arrives in town with his new club, the Florida Panthers. It will be the first time that the two teams will meet this season, and it is appropriate that this takes place in the old Quenneville barn, the United Center. It should be a kind of emotional and fun meeting to watch. What do you expect most from this memorable match?

Expectations of the Blackhawks / Panthers

Meghan

I’m not

will lie; I look forward to this match all season. It’s okay

be emotional for fans, players and Quenneville. It’s moving when an old

the player returns after being traded, and it falls into a similar category.

As long as

the game continues, the Panthers will have the upper hand with Quenneville knowing

how the Blackhawks work, so it will be an entertaining game all around.

Adam

The return of the mustachioed legend against his baby face replacement; emotional is absolutely right! Quenneville has seen some of these players grow up, and now he can face them head on. The two sides will come out with a chip on the shoulder, and Q should receive a raucous ovation from United Center.

Joel Quenneville returns to the United Center on January 21 for the first time since he was fired last November by the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Quenneville’s specialty is shooting suppression and he has a great attention to detail, something that the Blackhawks seem to have a hard time with. His familiarity with many players and their trends should make watching the chess game grow for 60 minutes a very fun watch.

Greg

I look forward

to see Colliton squirm a bit when Quenneville receives the welcome of a hero while

he probably hears some hoots during the pre-match introductions. Seriously,

once the puck is dropped it will be just another game and a big game for both

teams. Blackhawks and Panthers are unable to leave

points on the ice, so it should be a very competitive game.

Gail

We all know that Quenneville is the second most successful NHL coach of all time. He has also just been voted coach of the decade. What makes him so good is that he knows how to press the right buttons to motivate his players. He is also a master in reading the game situation and on the fly adjustments.

Colliton, on the other hand, is still an unproven entity. He inherited a not-so-large list and was probably thrown to the wolves long before he was ready. Since then, he’s been trying to tread water.

While many have already thrown in the towel on Colliton, I want to believe in him. He has a great hockey spirit, and we have seen from the evolution of this season that he is ready to learn from his mistakes and modify them accordingly.

I’m looking forward to the training decisions and adjustments in this game. How will Colliton get closer and respond to Quenneville (and vice versa) as the game progresses? This confrontation will be a good measure for the young banker. If he can hold out against big coach Q, there may still be hope for him. Otherwise … well, let’s play the game already and see what happens!

How will Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton live up to his predecessor Joel Quenneville? (Photo by Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via Getty Images)

Oh, and by the way, Colliton would have died in the water in a seven-game series against Quenneville. Oh man, I miss the playoffs and I miss Coach Q!

And now for

our last review of this month’s round table. Let’s face it; We all know

Kane will finish as the Blackhawks’ top scorer this season. Since the recent

confrontation against the Canadiens, he leads the team with 24 goals, 36 assists and 60

points. It’s six goals, nine assists and 21 points! in front of second place

team member in each category.

Even at 31

years, Kane continues to be one of the best playmakers on the team and in the league.

Blackhawks are fortunate to have it on their side for the last 13

seasons. But the question remains, who do you think will win second place once

everything is said and done?

Top scorer of the season after Kane

Meghan’s choice: Kubalik

DeBrincat usually finishes near Kane, but it looks like Kubalik could take the honors this season. He is truly the black horse of the Blackhawks. I think no one expected him to do this well, and I love every minute of it!

Adam’s Choice: Toews

While Toews

is closest behind Kane at points, the return of a healthy Strome should help

its own numbers and those of DeBrincat are also increasing. The black horse in all of this

is Kubalik because he climbs the rankings with his recent efforts.

All that said, I think Toews maintains that second place, especially if they keep the “nuclear” line intact. Playing alongside Kane, who always finds ways to score, and Kubalik, who can’t stop scoring, will help the three excel.

Jonathan Toews is a safe bet for being the second top scorer after Kane this season for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

Being flanked by two talented goal scorers is an ideal scenario for the converse to continue to accumulate points.

Greg’s Choice: Toews

Toews is the

smart money in the race for second place, especially if he continues to play on the

same line as Kane. Kubalik threw his hat in the ring with his recent hot

sequence, but it remains to be seen if he can maintain this scoring pace.

DeBrincat hasn’t had one of those massive scoring races we’ve seen from him yet

in the old days. So if it is hot in the final stretch, he could finish second.

I always go

go with the safe choice at Toews.

Gail’s choice: DeBrincat

Call me crazy,

but my money is on DeBrincat. He’s been a bit calm lately, especially

5 against 5. But he is still third in points of the season and his eight

power play goals lead the team.

He has been bitten by a snake lately, surely things will turn around for him. I think there is a second wind in reserve for the cat. He will finish the season in force.

Related – THW’s Goalie News: Crawford’s Dominance, Brodeur’s New Role & More

I must

say i’m really surprised at the number of different options offered for the ideal

top six. I mean seriously, who would disagree with my expert opinion ?! His

it is obvious that the Blackhawks / Panthers match has quite the build up. Will he be up to it

to our expectations? And you better believe we will revisit the summit

point markers at the end of the season.

As always we

welcome comments and thanks for reading!