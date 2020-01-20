Los Angeles Clippers (30-13, second in Western Conference) against Dallas Mavericks (27-15, fifth in Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s top scorers, Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard, meet when Dallas and Los Angeles meet. Doncic is third in the NBA with an average of 28.9 points per game and Leonard is eighth in the league with an average of 26.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are 16-8 in conference play. Dallas is second in the Western Conference with 116.7 points and 46.3%.

The Clippers are 18-10 in the Western Conference game. Los Angeles is 21-3 when it wins the rebound battle and averages 48 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 114-99 in the last clash on November 26. Leonard led Los Angeles with 28 points and Doncic led Dallas with 22 points.

BEST PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks with an average of 3.0 points at 3 points and scoring 28.9 points per game while shooting 32.9% beyond the arc. Dwight Powell shoots 69.5 percent and has averaged 13 points in the last 10 games for Dallas.

Leonard leads the Clippers with 26.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. Lou Williams has averaged 2.4 points in 3 points and has scored 20.8 points in the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 5.2 interceptions and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% on the field . Their opponents have an average of 110.9 points on 47.4% of shots.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.7 interceptions and 4.7 blocks per game, while shooting 47.6% on the field. Their opponents have an average of 113.3 points on 46.5% of shots.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Ryan Broekhoff: outside (fibula).

Clippers: Maurice Harkless: day-to-day (back), Paul George: day-to-day (hamstrings).

