Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sport

Jordan Love, a former quarterback from Utah, is currently in Alabama and is preparing for this weekend’s Senior Bowl.

The possible selection in the first round tries to impress the teams before the 2020 NFL Draft.

A question mark surrounding love can now be thrown out the window. The 6-foot-4-signal caller was already listed in December because of marijuana possession.

According to KSL.com in Utah, the charges have now been dropped.

“Three Utah soccer players accused of drug possession have been dismissed in court, according to court files filed before the Logan Judicial Court on Thursday,” the report said.

We are certain that Love will continue to be questioned about this incident during interviews in the Senior Bowl and the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. However, as the league may change its marijuana policy, this becomes less important.

As a potential first round choice, Love gained 3,402 yards with 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for Utah State last season.