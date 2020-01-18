Top Iranian Leader Defiant in a Month of Turmoil - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

Tehran, Iran (AP) – Iran’s top leader hit Western countries when he led Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time in eight years and fired “American clowns” he claimed to be supporting the Iranian nation. poisoned dagger “in the back.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei used his rare appearance at the weekly prayers to deliver a fiery speech insisting that Iran would not bow to US pressure after months of sanctions and a series of recent crises – from that American murder of a leading Iranian general up to Iran Accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane.

According to Khamenei, the mass funerals for General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike earlier this month, show that the Iranian people are supporting the Islamic Republic despite recent lawsuits. He said the “cowardly” strike against Soleimani defeated the most effective commander in the fight against the Islamic group.

In response to the murder of Soleimani, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles aimed at US troops in Iraq without causing serious injuries. Khamenei said the strike is “striking” America’s image as a superpower. In the part of his sermon in Arabic he said that the “real punishment” was to force the United States to withdraw from the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump later tweeted Khamenei sharply: “Iran’s so-called” Supreme Leader “, who has not been so superior lately, had some bad things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is collapsing and their people suffer. He should be very careful with his words! “

After the rocket attack on Soleimani, as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was preparing for an unprecedented American counterattack, it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s international airport, killing all 176 passengers on board, mostly Iranians.

The authorities hid their role in the tragedy for three days, initially blaming a technical problem for the crash. When this came about, their assumption of responsibility sparked days of street protests that dispersed security forces with live ammunition and tear gas.

Khamenei called the shooting down of the plane a “bitter accident” that made Iran as sad as it made his enemies happy. He said Iran’s enemies used the crash to interview the Islamic Republic, Revolutionary Guard, and the armed forces.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday his country wanted Iran to issue an official document admitting its guilt. Ukraine, Canada and other nations whose citizens have been killed in the crash have asked Iran to provide compensation to the families of the victims.

The German airline Lufthansa said that its flights would continue to avoid Iranian airspace until March 28, referring to the “still unclear security situation”.

Khamenei also took action against the UK, France and Germany after launching a dispute mechanism to bring Iran back in line with the 2015 decoding nuclear deal. Iran openly violated certain limits of the agreement last summer, more than a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and began to impose sanctions. After the assassination of Soleimani, Iran declared that it was no longer bound by the nuclear deal.

“These contemptible governments are waiting to bring the Iranian nation to its knees,” said Khamenei. “America, which is your eldest, your leader and your master, could not bring the Iranian nation to its knees. They are too small to bring the Iranian nation to its knees. “

Khamenei has held the highest office in the country since 1989 and has the final say on all important decisions. The 80-year-old leader wept openly at the Soleimani funeral and vowed “hard retribution” against the United States.

Thousands of people attended Friday prayers and occasionally interrupted his speech by singing “God is greatest!” And “Death to America!”

Tensions between Iran and the United States have increased steadily since Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal, which had restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

Since then, the United States has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, including its important oil and gas industry, and driven the country into an economic crisis that has sparked several waves of sporadic, leaderless protests. Trump openly encouraged the demonstrators – even chirping in Farsi – and hoped that the protests and sanctions will bring about fundamental changes in a long-standing opponent.

Khamenei mocked these efforts and dismissed “those American clowns who falsely and contemptuously say they stand with the Iranian people.” He did not refer to Trump by name, but clearly referred to him and his government.

“You’re lying,” he said. “When you stand with the Iranian people, it’s because you want to put your poisoned dagger in the back of the Iranian nation. Of course you haven’t done that yet and you won’t be able to do anything. “

Khamenei was always skeptical about the nuclear deal and argued that the United States could not be trusted. However, he allowed the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani to conclude the deal with President Barack Obama. Since Trump’s withdrawal, he has repeatedly said that there can be no negotiations with the United States.

Khamenei most recently delivered a Friday sermon in February 2012, calling Israel “cancer” and promising to support anyone who grappled with it. He also warned of US strikes against Iran as part of its nuclear program, saying the US would be “damaged” ten times.

