Top dishes from Sunday's NFL championship

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will compete in the Super Bowl LIV two weeks from Sunday.

Both teams enforced their will during the championship Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and his bosses overcame a slow start to defeat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 at Arrowhead Stadium.

At Levi Stadium in Santa Clara the 49ers dominated with 37: 20 absolutely a smaller Packers team. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a total of eight passes to victory.

In it we give you the top dishes of the 49ers and Chiefs victories on Championship Sunday.

Slow start does not get the chiefs into the phase

We saw it against Houston last week. Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t show up in time. In the end, Kansas City prevailed with a score of 51:31 after initially failing 24-0. Another slow start in the AFC Championship Game would probably not lead to the same result.

At least that’s what we thought.

Kansas City struck 10-0 on Sunday with the glowing Titans team in Arrowhead. It was a 21-17 halftime lead before the game opened after a break.

We have no idea why the Chiefs started slowly in their first two playoff games. What we do know is that Patrick Mahomes and Co. are not getting old due to a multi-score deficit. It’s no small thing in the direction of Super Bowl LIV.

One of the greatest twists in NFL history

From 4-12 to 15-3 towards Super Bowl LIV. This was the turnaround in Santa Clara under Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the 49ers in their third year. Here’s a guy who won 10 games in this role in his first two seasons. He has now removed a win from the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy in San Francisco.

Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have done a lot to change the culture in San Francisco. It was a toxic culture for the last part of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure. This continued under the successful head coaches Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly.

In the midst of the biggest turning point we’ve seen in the modern history of the NFL, it’s clear that these 49ers are on the verge of big things. Shanahan should be commended for this.

It’s midnight for Cinderella

Mike Vrabel and the titans looked more than good in Sunday’s AFC championship game against the much-favored chiefs. Unfortunately, her unlikely run ended at Arrowhead Stadium.

It became clear that the chiefs on the offensive were too dynamic to be held in check in the championship round by a squad that defeated New England and Baltimore. Once Derrick Henry was kept in check, it was midnight in Nashville.

This is in no way a blow to the titans. They showed everyone that this team will be a driving force as long as Ryan Tannehill and Mr. Henry are under contract again. Vrabel changed the culture. It showed up on every corner this January. We should pour one out for the titans.

Aaron Rodgers has a 49er problem

In the 2005 NFL draft before the NFC championship game on Sunday, much was done to ensure that San Francisco did not use Rodgers. It’s a worn tale that has been around for 15 years.

After Rodgers and his packers were destroyed by the 49ers, another story will prevail. He has a big problem with the team he grew up for.

Rodgers’ Packers scored 74-28 in two games against the 49ers. He is now 0-3 in three playoff games against San Francisco. Given the way the 49ers are built to last, this will be a problem for the future Hall of Famer.

Patrick Mahomes is out of this world

A big advantage that Kansas City has at Super Bowl LIV is with the quarterback. Mahomes is not only spectacular, it is beyond. We found this out first hand in a dominant performance against the Titan on Sunday.

Whether it was throwing bombs at Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins or preparing for the run of the NFL season, Mahomes was unstoppable. It came against a titan defense that had kept both Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson at bay in their last two playoff games.

Regardless of the dominance we’ve seen in San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, Mahomes gives the Chiefs a dramatic lead towards the Super Bowl LIV.

49ers turn back the clock

Absolutely dominant. Impose your physical will. Whatever you want to use to describe it, the San Francisco 49ers brought it to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Raheem Mostert drove 160 rush yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone. In the same period, San Francisco’s defense kept the Packers under 100 meters on the way to the 27-0 half-time lead.

After Green Bay hit a touchdown to open the third quarter, the 49ers returned to the base game. That included eight consecutive running games in one trip that culminated in another touchdown by Mostert. All in all, the 49er 288 rushing yards performed a dominant setback performance to get to the Super Bowl LIV.

Contrasting styles in Miami

Super Bowl LIV will set up two teams in two weeks with very different offensive philosophies and opportunities to win. During Sunday’s victory over the titans, Chiefs Running Backs put 59 meters on the ground together. Patrick Mahomes was the team’s leading rusher.

In Santa Clara, the 49ers put down the absurd 285 rushing yards and showed a dominant physical performance on both sides of the ball.

In an NFL that is all about the striking passing game, Mahomes and Co. will receive the beauty points in the next two weeks. In the meantime, the 49ers have turned the clock back to the 1980s. Hell, Jimmy Garoppolo tried eight passes on Sunday night. This is going to be a big story in this game.