Top Brazilian football club is struggling to get past deadly fire

RIO DE JANEIRO – When Marília de Barros Silva heard reports that the popular Brazilian football club Flamengo signed a player for nearly 17 million euros ($ 18.6 million), she felt sadness – but also resentment.

For a year she tried unsuccessfully to reach a settlement with the Rio de Janeiro club after her teenage son Arthur Vinicius died in a fire that engulfed his dormitory at the academy of the team for young players.

The Barros Silva says she was incredible about the amount that was paid for the team’s new star. She says it reduces the amount she and the office of the public defender tried to compensate Flamengo for the loss of her son, a promising defender who had played for the Brazilian team under the age of 17.

Saturday is a year ago that the fire killed 10 of Flamengo’s academy players, all between 14 and 16 years old. It was “the worst tragedy” in the team’s 124-year history, club president Rodolfo Landim has repeatedly said since.

Against that grim backdrop, Flamengo turned one of his best seasons in decades. The team won the state championship in Rio, the first Brazilian national championship since 2009 and the prestigious Copa Libertadores in a spectacular final against the River Plate in Argentina. Flamengo had not won the South American crown for 38 years.

Although the success of 2019 has helped the club to make millions of deals for players, it has concluded compensation agreements with only four of the 10 families of victims. Negotiations with the others seem to have stopped when the police investigation into possible murder attacks was closed on Friday.

In a country where one in five Brazilians is a Flamengo fan, the Barros Silva and other parents wonder when justice and peace will come.

“It is Flamengo’s insensitivity to turn that page,” she said in her humble home in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

She and other parents were emotionally destroyed by the club’s lack of empathy, she said. Some did not even receive a call from top managers.

“A person came to my house to bring me a Flamengo T-shirt, gave me (Arthur’s) passport and the Flamengo flag, but didn’t even know Arthur’s name,” she recalled.

Documents that appeared shortly after the fire showed that the club had violated city regulations in the training facility for years, incurred fines and was targeted by public prosecutors who questioned the handling of academics players and the container-like structure in which they were housed. Lawyers for the families of academics and fire experts have said that the polyurethane used in the construction of the temporary dorms could have fueled the fast-moving fire.

Flamengo executives say the conditions at the academy have improved since the tragedy. The club also emphasizes that it has paid out a court order of 10,000 reais ($ 2,300) to families.

“Flamengo is an immeasurable force. We feel like ants fighting giants, “said Mariju Maciel, a lawyer representing the family of one of the victims, on Friday at a hearing in the state legislature of Rio.

In 2019, Flamengo saw sales rise to 857 million reais ($ 200 million) – the most a Brazilian club has earned in one year – thanks to sponsors and TV rights. It also earns a lot of money with its players – recent transfers from strikers Vinicius Júnior and Reinier to Real Madrid in Spain reportedly brought the club about 75 million euros ($ 82 million).

With such amounts, the most popular club in Brazil could spend a lot of money on recruiting new players.

Only a few days ago the club reportedly agreed to pay Inter Milan nearly 17 million euros to sign top scorer Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol, who received a loan last year. Flamengo’s most expensive signing in 2019 was the Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta, which cost nearly 20 million euros (nearly $ 22 million).

Paradoxically, the windfall of the team has subjected the families of victims to accusations of opportunism. Some Flamengo fans have claimed that the families use the tragedy to try to earn money and spot the image of their beloved team in the process.

Flamengo is also focused. On at least three occasions, fans of rival clubs shouted games such as “murderous team” during games. The last incident, last month during a match at the historic Maracana stadium in Rio, led to an investigation through the Rio sports field.

On Thursday, the police investigating the Flamengo fire sent their conclusions – in 13 parts – to the public prosecutor for evaluation. Prosecutors will evaluate whether they are charged with homicide or homicide, local media reported.

Flamengo’s president, Rodolfo Landim, says the financial success of the club and the compensation for the families of the victims should not be confused.

“These are two completely different processes. One has to do with the damage we have done to the families, and the other is the economic outcome of the club, “Landim said in an interview on Sunday that was organized by the club and released on its own YouTube channel.

Landim was accompanied by one of Flamengo’s vice presidents, Rodrigo Dunshee, who said he believed the amount they offered families was sufficient. “We have a limit,” he added.

At the state legislator, where Flamengo CEO Reinaldo Belotti previously appeared with legislators after threatening him with a “bank warrant”, lawyers for the families of victims insisted that they had failed to sit down with the club since rejecting their compensation offer months ago.

Lawyers said on Friday that the parents did not sue the club because they do not have access to the police investigation.

While Flamengo is looking for a new season, the family members are impatiently waiting for the prosecutors to complete their assessment of the investigation and learn to live with their loss.

The Barros Silva misses her son most in the evenings, when she usually found time to talk to him by phone.

“My gaze goes straight to my watch at 8:50 p.m. – the time I caught up with him, “she said. “Interesting that, the heart of a mother.”

___

Associated Press videographers Lucas Dumphreys and Diarlei Rodrigues have contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.