Top artists who didn’t take care of me when I was underground now send me songs and ask me to play for them – Fameye

In Notin I Get Hitmaker, Fameye has an interesting story to tell. According to Fameye, when he was an underground artist, he sent songs to top artists to listen to him and added their verses to the songs, but they didn’t care about him.

But guess what? Now that he’s blown, these artists are bothering him to work with.

In an interview with Andy Dosty about HItz FM, Fameye said:

“When I was underground, I sent songs to top artists and asked them for verse, but most didn’t mind, but guess what? These top artists who didn’t bother me are now sending me songs and bothering me to play for them. “

What has changed about him since he became so popular, Fameye said:

“I can’t choose Tr nowtrɔ (Troski) right now. But if I want to do it, I can and I will. I stand in line to buy porridge and Waakye. I enjoy protocol handling, but I’m just revealing my identity, when someone calls me. “