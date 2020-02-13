Top 7 Korean famous idol couples you never want to separate: News: KpopStarz

Sometimes there are ships that we never want to sink. In line with Valentine’s Day that is fast approaching, let’s recall all of our favorite OTPs with this list of Korean idols and their earlier important others that we all wished were still together in 2020.

1. Kai & Jennie

The news about the relationship between Kai and Jennie went viral because they revealed it on New Year’s Day and only a few days later, on January 26, they announced that they were separating. This quick and sudden revelation broke the hearts of many fans when they discovered that the two were going to date privately in October 2019.

2. Lee Dongwook & Suzy

The relationship between the two actors was sudden, sweet and short. They confirmed their relationship in March 2018 and soon ended it after four months. The reason was due to busy schedules and Lee Dongwook played the lead role in JTBC’s “Life”, while Suzy played the lead role in “Vagabond” by SBS.

3. Eddy Kim & Sojin

The two met in August 2016 while filming for a TV show called “I Am a Movie Director Too: Youth Movie.” Shortly thereafter they were seen spending time together in Eddy’s car or Sojin’s apartment. They confirmed their relationship in 2017 and ended it eight months later on December 27.

4. Kai & Krystal

When Dispatch revealed the news, many people thought it was a joke from April’s fools since the announcement landed on April 1, but the couple’s company immediately confirmed it. Kai and Krystal both belong to idol groups that fall under SM Entertainment.

The two worked together on different projects, even before they went out and have been friends for more than eight years. It was a shock to everyone that after a year of dating, their office confirmed their breakup. The reason was that both parties had busy schedules and had no time for each other.

5. Jang Kiha & IU

Despite an age difference of 11 years, these two artists fell in love with each other. The two started dating in March 2015 and were caught in parking places to and from their partner’s home. However, after four years of on-and-off dating, both agencies confirmed their break on January 23, 2017.

6. Baekhyun & Taeyeon

Baekhyun and Taeyeon were label mates and the first official couple announced by SM Entertainment. It all started in June 2014 when their company issued a statement of their dating status. Unfortunately, this made many fans furious and resulted in many negative reactions for the two. Yet they continued public dating for more than a year before stopping their busy idol schemes in September 2015.

7. Lee Minho & Suzy

On March 22, 2015, the relationship between veteran actor Lee Minho and Suzy, who was part of Miss A at the time, was suddenly exposed to the public. The couple was only dating for a month when photos of them were revealed together in London.

Their authorities denied the allegations a few times, but later confirmed that the two were actually dating. They lasted almost three years before they broke up, a few months before the actor was to join the army. Rumors about their reconciliation arise, but it all remained unconfirmed.

