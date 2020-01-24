Top 5 transfers in Hurricanes history

Under head coach Manny Diaz, the Miami Hurricanes were the kings of the transfer portal. Miami has a portal in KJ Osborn, Tate Martell, Bubba Bolden and now D’Eriq King. Sure, Diaz was the portal master, but it’s not that the “Canes” didn’t do any major time transfers before.

By the way: JUCO players won’t count, otherwise people like Jeremy Shockey, Bryant McKinnie and Richard Newbill would obviously have made the list. Instead, I’m just looking at transfers from other four-year colleges.

Here are the top 5 transfer players in Hurricane history (or at least the ones I remember).

5 K.J. Osborn, wide receiver / returner

K. J. Osborn spent his first four years in college football cutting his teeth for the MAC’s Buffalo Bulls. Osborn came to Coral Gables as a graduate and immediately took on a star role. What Osborn lacked in flashlight, he made up for with consistency and leadership.

In the 2019 season, Osborn was Miami’s most reliable recipient and punt returner. Osborn ended the season with 50 catches for 547 yards (10.9 yards per catch) and 5 touchdowns. He also had an average of 20.1 yards per kick return and 15.9 yards per punt return, which is an outrageous average for the latter.

Osborn might be too small to be slow, but he could keep up with an NFL training squad as a punt returner and 5th wide receiver in the NFL.

Gerald Willis was a high potential player when he arrived in Gainesville, FL as a blue chip defensive lineman for the Gators. Willis struggled with discipline and ended up in Miami, where Mark Richt balanced Willis off-field fights. Willis came to Miami in 2018 after years of red shirting, gray shirt, and transfer.

Willis’ 2018 earned him the “Second Team All-ACC” award for the 300-pound three-tech defensive device. Willis logged 59 tackles, 18 defeats and 4 tackles in his past season in orange and green. Willis was not drafted into the 2019 NFL draft and has already moved up from the Baltimore Ravens to the Miami Dolphins.

Pat O’Donnell was a “graduate transfer” before the term became a household polarizer. O’Donnell came from the Cincinnati Bearcats to the Miami Hurricanes for the 2013 season. During his time in Cincinnati, O’Donnell was appointed as a punter in the first and second All-BIG EAST teams. In 2013, O’Donnell Punts boomed for an average of 47.1 yards, including 23 punts from 50 or more yards and 11 within the 20-yard line.

O’Donnell ended the 2013 season as first team all-ACC selection and special teams MVP. The strong-legged O’Donnell was selected as the second and third All-American team by various publications for his red shirt senior campaign.

In the 2014 NFL Draft, O’Donnell was selected in the 6th round of bears. Since then he has been the first punter to score an average of 44.9 yards per punt in the NFL.

2 Dan Sileo, Defensive Tackle

Dan Sileo came to the University of Miami from the Maryland Terps (with a brief stop in Cincinnati). In Maryland, Sileo was a member of Terps’ ACC championship squad in 1983. Sileo eventually moved to Miami, where he played with Jerome Brown in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl in 1986. Sileo was an All-American in 1986 and won 84 tackles with 8 tackles as a loss.

The six-foot-two, 282-pound Sileo was drafted into the third round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Draft Supplement after the NCAA decided that he was not eligible to participate. Sileo then jumped up and down between the NFL’s Bucs, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions as well as the Orlando Thunder, Las Vegas Sting and Las Vegas Posse. Sileo made the WLAF 2nd Team All-League in 1992.

1 Brock Berlin, quarterback

An extremely controversial transfer at the time, Florida Gator’s blue chip quarterback Brock Berlin decided to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes and suspended the 2002 season. The former USA Today High School All-American (1999), Berlin, came to Coral Gables with great anticipation as heir to the throne after Ken Dorsey was due to graduate after the 2002 season.

Berlin had a rocky season in 2003, but defeated its former Florida Gator squad by a miracle that came from being behind the win. The team in 2003 was coordinated by Rob Chudzinski, who did not adapt his offensive to the strengths of Berlin. Berlin, a quarterback stocked with shotguns, was immersed in a professional QB style by the “Canes” … does that seem familiar to you?

After the fighting in 2003, the new OK Dan Werner distributed the offer for Messrs Berlin and Brock to 2,961 yards and 25 touchdowns with only six interceptions on the way to the second team All-ACC in 2004. Berlin ended his term in Miami with a 19: 5 record despite overcoming a bad coach at the beginning of the decline of the Larry Coker era.

Berlin was not occupied in 2005, but managed to play with the Miami Dolphins, Cowboys, Rams and Lions in the NFL from 2005 to 2009. The 2003 BIG EAST champion, QB, failed to throw a touchdown pass over his NFL career.

