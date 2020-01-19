In June 2017, Anaheim Ducks legends Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya were elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. The two men formed a scintillating duo of offensive talent with the (Mighty) Ducks in the mid-late 1990s, helping to build interest in the new Anaheim team.

As the two are now members of the Hall of Fame, their careers are inevitably littered with a plethora of highlights. Kariya was the club’s longtime captain in his early years, while Selanne retired after the 2013-14 season, holding all-time franchise records for games played (966), goals (457) and points (988), accumulated on two separate relays. with the team.

Teemu Selanne (Rob Grabowski-USA TODAY Sports)

In this article, the focus is on Selanne, as we look at five of her best moments with the Ducks. Shortly after, we will also dive into the best moments of Kariya.

Honorable mention: last game of the regular season

On April 13, 2014, Selanne prepared for her last regular season game as the Ducks faced the Colorado Avalanche at the Honda Center. The match meant nothing in terms of ranking, the two teams having already won first place in their divisions. But it meant everything to Selanne, the Ducks fans and the hockey community at large.

The Ducks eventually rallied to a two-goal deficit in the third period before finally winning in overtime with a goal from Nick Bonino. Anaheim fans honored Selanne with standing ovations during her third period shifts. While No. 8 was kept off the scoresheet, these ovations may have helped the home team to win.

The most memorable moment of the night, however, occurred during the post-game celebration, where both teams participated in the honor of the Finnish Flash. Selanne took a well-deserved victory lap after being named the three stars of the match, and he urged former teammate and then Avalanche goalkeeper Jean-Sébastien Giguere (who would also be retiring after the 2013 season. -14) to join him. It was a moving moment and an elegant decision by a player who has embodied this trait for his entire career.

In a moving moment, Selanne and her former teammate Jean-Sébastien Giguère achieved a victory lap after the last regular season match of their two careers. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

5. Reach the 80 point mark at 40

In the 2010-11 season, Selanne had 31 goals and 49 assists for 80 points in 73 games. He scored his 80th point with a goal against the Los Angeles Kings on April 8.

Reaching the 80 point plateau is a commendable achievement in all contexts. What puts this moment in the top 5 is that Selanne did it at 40 years old.

How exclusive is this business? Well, before Selanne, only two other players had reached that goal in NHL history: the legendary Gordie Howe with 103 points for the Detroit Red Wings at 40 in 1968-1969, and the Bruins’ Johnny Bucyk Boston with 83 points. age in 1975-76. That’s it.

In 2011, Selanne joined Gordie Howe (above) and Johnny Bucyk as the only players in NHL history to score at least 80 points in a season at the age of 40.

This achievement may not have touched the heart like Selanne’s last regular season game, but its significance in the context of NHL history, as well as its representation of the longevity of Selanne’s brilliance, push her on the list.

4. Objective 600

Another highlight of Selanne’s career came against the Avalanche, coincidence with one of her former teams. On March 21, 2010, the right winger scored his 600th career goal, becoming the 18th player to reach this milestone. (Jarome Iginla would later become the 19th member of the list in 2016.)

After a bit of jostling around the front of the cage, Scott Niedermayer arrived at the puck and had an open net just in front. Knowing that Selanne was seated on 599 goals, Niedermayer, rather than pulling him, slipped him towards a waiting Selanne at doorstep on the left side for an easy tap-in.

The entire Ducks bench joined the celebration on ice, speaking not only of the importance of achievement, but also of the respect they had for their teammate.

Selanne would end her brilliant career with 684 goals – good for 11th overall.

3. Retirement number

The Ducks acquired Selanne from the Winnipeg Jets for the first time in 1996, along with Marc Chouinard and a fourth-round draft pick, in exchange for Chad Kilger, Oleg Tverdovsky and a third-round draft pick. Selanne, with Kariya, had incredible individual numbers with the Mighty Ducks during this period from 1996 to 2001, beating 50 goals and 100 points twice each.

Selanne entered the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets in 1992 and the Ducks traded in 1996. (Photo credit: Glenn Cratty / ALLSPORT)

Despite these accomplishments and the exciting hockey brand he and Kariya brought to Anaheim that helped build the franchise’s fan base, the team did not achieve much collective success, only reaching the playoffs twice during this period and winning only one series (the Western 1996-97 quarterfinals against the Phoenix Coyotes – the former team of Selanne after their move from Winnipeg). The troubled Mighty Ducks traded Selanne for the San Jose Sharks in 2001, but brought him back as a free agent as the NHL resumed in 2005 after the lockout that wiped out the 2004-05 season.

It was during this second term that Selanne not only completed the game sheet, but the Ducks also enjoyed much more team success. Because of his individual accomplishments, the team’s accomplishments with him, his role in welcoming fans to his debut and what it meant for the Anaheim community, removing his number was a no-brainer.

On January 11, 2015, the Ducks did so, rightly before a game against the Jets, with whom he scored a rookie record with 76 goals and 132 points in 1992-93.

During the ceremony, Selanne impressed again, this time keeping her emotions in check, even though he admitted it was not an easy task.

“In fact, the hardest part of keeping the emotions going was when I was going down the stairs,” said Selanne, referring to her entering the stands. “The whole thing has just hit so hard and I have to concentrate not to fall on it. What a night. It’s very special.

“I don’t remember the last time I was so nervous,” said Selanne later. “I didn’t know what to expect. It was really special. The whole thing was perfect.”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nBrRUs6YxM (/ integrated)

Many former teammates were on hand for the ceremony, as well as NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and team owner Henry Samueli.

“We salute you, we thank you, we love you,” said Samueli. “You are permanently anchored in the soul of the Anaheim Ducks franchise.”

Selanne is still the only Anaheim player to have received the honor of having her number removed, highlighting her importance to the franchise and to the game as a whole.

2. Final of the Western Conference 2007: Objective of match 5 against the red wings

The Ducks won what is the only Stanley Cup championship in the franchise in 2007. During this playoff, Selanne scored perhaps the single most important goal in team history.

With their Western Conference finals against the Detroit Red Wings tied two games each, the Ducks faced a difficult task in order to win game five at Joe Louis Arena. The game would go to a 1-1 tie after Scott Niedermayer tied for the Ducks with less than a minute left in the third period.

In the sudden death, Anaheim striker Andy McDonald put pressure on Detroit defender Andreas Lilja, forcing a roll in the Detroit area. Selanne picked up the loose puck and dodged her backhand before covering a shot at sprawling goalkeeper Dominik Hasek.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opLdG3BXzIs (/ incorporated)

The win allowed the Ducks to close the home series in Game 6 and advance to the Stanley Cup final, which they did with a 4-3 win. They then went on to defeat the Ottawa Senators in five games in the finals, which brings us to moment # 1.

1. 2007 Stanley Cup Victory

Any NHL player will tell you that winning the Stanley Cup is the ultimate dream. It is a team achievement, but (or therefore), it is more special than any individual distinction. Selanne and the Ducks reached that peak in 2007 after defeating the Senators in a five-game Stanley Cup final.

While Niedermayer won the Conn Smythe Trophy as a playoff MVP, Selanne was instrumental in helping the Red Wings Ducks send the Western Conference final. Selanne contributed 15 points in 21 playoff games.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oF42LbPDZyM (/ integrated)

Although this is unfair, the sports world likes to judge individual players by the championships won, even if it is a team success. The Ducks’ ascent to the top of the hockey world in 2007 was no different. Nevertheless, Selanne played an essential role, and following the victory, his legacy with the Ducks and for his entire career can continue without there ever being the silly question of why and how he did not ” won the big one. “

Stanley Cup victory may not have put the spotlight on the Finnish flash, but the Ducks’ best player will be forever tied to his first championship (and so far only), jumping that moment to the top from the list.

See also: A preview of Paul Kariya’s best moments with the Ducks