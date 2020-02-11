Top 10 cities to relocate based on quality of life and employment

Choosing where to live in the US can be one of the most difficult decisions you can make.

Curbed, an American blog about real estate and design, unveiled its top 10 cities where people can settle and offer opportunities other than the most densely populated areas of the country.

To make the list, the blog looked at criteria such as walkability, park access, diversity, housing costs and employment in every city. The criteria were then combined to form the overall liveability score for each city, making Curbed its very first top 10 list for cities to move to in the US.

Arlington, Virginia

As the home of the Pentagon, the city was previously seen as an extension of Washington DC for people with defense duties, but Arlington is slowly creating its own identity, in part with the help of Amazon announcing its newest headquarters, HQ2, Surface.

Amazon’s first step to build its second headquarters consists of two 22-storey buildings, both of which will start in the coming months and will be completed in 2023. The interest of the technology giant could attract more technical industries in the coming years, bringing people.

Although home prices in Arlington continue to grow, with an average household costing $ 729,477, diversity and potential jobs have put the city on the list.

Boise, Idaho

The most densely populated city in Idaho has boomed in the last decade by people who have left areas of California in favor of a more affordable market – a point of frustration for old Boise residents.

Vacancies, particularly in the health and technical industries, have contributed to the emergence of people moving to Boise. Cheaper homes, with the median house price $ 326,789, have also contributed to the interest.

But while the new city has facilities that people desire to relocate, it must also change in the growing population as traffic increases and the city center becomes busier.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Interest in the city among the millennial generation has encouraged local developers to add a number of skyscrapers with apartments to accommodate new residents.

And the city skyline is not just changing.

Charlotte has also recently added a light rail system to make it easier for its residents to access parts of the city. Accessibility and the varied population have contributed to the southern city being among the top 10 to move to in the coming years.

Dallas, Texas, ended up in the top 10 of Curbed to move due to the low house prices and the huge employment opportunities.

Dallas, Texas

Dallas was on the list because of its ability to keep prices for houses and apartments relatively low, even in the city center.

Not only do low rents attract people to move to the city, but it also attracts companies interested in growing their business in the bustling metropolis.

As the most populous city on the list, there is concern that it could become New York City in the south. But the ability of Dallas to maintain low housing and rental costs makes it an affordable alternative for city dwellers.

Denver, Colorado

The last decade has seen significant population growth for the Mile High City. While some may explain the increase in residents to the state’s decision to regulate marijuana, Denver also has a varied population and growing job opportunities.

read more

Another advantage? Denver offers people looking for an adventure the opportunity to easily leave the city to go to nearby mountain towns.

Like any growing city, Denver has to tackle an increase in traffic while traveling on the subway. But the city is determined to adjust the problem by building on its public rail service.

Madison, Wisconsin

People may just see Madison as a university city, but the city offers more than students.

The small town boasts a walkable inner city that makes journeys around. It also offers job openings, particularly in the technology industry, with the placement of IT giant Epic Systems in nearby health care.

To further promote the interest of non-students, the city also values ​​building projects. Prices remain affordable for newer residents with Madison’s average house price $ 277,252

Minneapolis, Minnesota

In recent years, Minneapolis has experienced a rush of real estate with an interest in redeveloping the city center into a flourishing metropolis. Now the city is determined to focus on housing density and keep the houses affordable in the coming years.

What helped put Minneapolis on the list is its accessibility for people to make ends meet, whether by car or on one of the many cycle paths. The city also offers a strong economy with the help of giants such as Target in the city.

House prices are expected to rise, but rates are currently affordable with $ 277,252 as the average home price.

Provo, Utah

The least known city on the list is Provo, Utah. Although the city of Mountain West is overlooked compared to Salt Lake City, there is a population growth of 20 percent between 2014 and 2019 due to interest from millennials.

The interest in Provo is partly due to a series of work and housing options that attract people from the Silicon Valley area.

Although diversity and the size of the city are lacking, it has earned a place on the list as the city continues to develop into a larger metropolis.

Another city that deserves its place on Curbed’s list is Raleigh, North Carolina, (photo) after the transformation of an industrial hug to a technical city.

Raleigh, North Carolina

In recent years, Raleigh has been transformed from an industrial hub into jobs in the technical space for employees. These companies then changed the warehouses throughout the city into the ideal spaces for them to grow their business.

In addition to growing jobs, the city has also reconstructed the central area to accommodate more companies.

St Louis, Missouri

St. Louis was not a top candidate for the list due to its problems with diversity and declining population, while also high rankings in areas such as walkability and transit. However, Curbed called the city because of its potential to grow into a new hub in the Midwest, with companies such as Microsoft and Square.

The city must be accountable for its low appeal to a diverse population, but there is potential to encourage startups to join larger companies in the development of the area.

.