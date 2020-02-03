Too ordinary to scare you

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Trailer Review: When Dharma Productions announced that they will explore the horror genre for the first time with the Bhoot series, it was a pleasant surprise. Now that the first part, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is less than 3 weeks after launch, the creators have presented the trailer.

With Vicky Kaushal primarily and Bhumi Pednekar in a couple of flickering and omitting scenes, the trailer has quite a few jumping fear scenes and those that build the fear element slowly. While the production values ​​and everything seems good, the film seems to lack the novelty and the exciting factor.

As far as progress is concerned, there is nothing that the public of Netflix’s age has not seen in this genre. If Dharma Production ventured into the horror genre, they were expected to bring something never before seen on the table, but the Bhoot trailer leaves you disappointed if you expect much from it.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Trailer Review: too normal to scare you

Vicky Kaushal looks handsome but God! It’s a scary movie and things have to look ugly. Ok, let’s give that freedom to a Dharma hero and admit that they have made at least Bhumi look scary, but still, the trailer doesn’t scare you a bit.

In general, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship trailer doesn’t scare you and that’s where it fails. Rest, everything is fine, but it doesn’t matter.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship will hit theaters on February 21, 2020

Rating: Two and a half stars

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!