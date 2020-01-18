Mumbai India is full of micromanagement and suspicion, and increasing the growth trajectory requires removing obstacles that prevent companies, said Tata Sons president N Chandrasekaran on Thursday.

Growth cannot be achieved simply by pressing people to move quickly and requires a transformative vision and a change in culture, said the conglomerate chief of 110 billion dollars, giving the Nani Palkhivala memorial conference here.

The comments occur amid a decline in growth to a minimum of 5 percent expected for the current fiscal year, and also years after the Narendra Modi government made it easy to do business as their priority, together With a commitment to less government.

“We need to reimagine our economic and commercial culture. Culture is the most important thing. Growth should not come from pressing hard. It makes no sense to tell people ‘drive fast, drive fast, drive fast’. (Growth) will be eliminating obstacles, “he said.

A “transformative vision” that will ensure that we move away from “a controlled vision of micro-management” is the need for time, he said.

“We need supervision, we don’t need suspicions. And we have suspicions. All our rules are based on suspicion,” Chandrasekaran said.

He lamented that the people who work hard and honestly face enormous difficulties and the Indians excel in turning an ordinary task into an extraordinary one.

There is a great risk aversion within the system, which has led to an “undesirable balance” where it is safer to avoid or delay decisions, he said, and proposed better supervision and supervision of work.

Achieving growth inherently implies taking risks and we must applaud those who take risks, he said.

