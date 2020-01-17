Tony Goldwyn Quotes Fitz's Scandal Lines will make you swoon!

Is doing Tony Goldwyn do you remember his iconic scandal lines?

It is almost two years ago that the powerful ABC drama officially came to an end. Yet we still clearly remember the great moments from the Shonda Rhimesclear show.

So it was not surprising that Pop of the Morning was co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz put Goldwyn’s memory to the test during his Friday visit to the show. In an attempt to see if the diverse actor had shaken President Fitzgerald “Fitz” Grant III out of his system, the POTM hosts let him play a round of “Fitz of False”.

“So we’re going to read some rules and you have to tell us which rules were Fitz rules or if they were false rules,” Vazquez explained to Goldwyn, who now plays the lead role in The Inheritance on Broadway. “Everyone in the world. They can be Fitz, they can be anyone in the world. “

“Okay, do I have to identify who they really are?” a nervous Goldwyn asked.

While Tweedie said yes, Vazquez promised they would “make it easy” for him. However, the POTM trio did not have to be easy with the Scandal alum because it correctly identified many lines.

However, he hilariously confused an Olivia Pope line for himself.

“You are my whole life.” I can’t breathe because I’m waiting for you, “Tweedie read while a confident Goldwyn watched. “You own me. You have me under control. I belong to you. “”

“Oh my god! I remember exactly that scene too,” Kerry Washington‘s old co-star commented. “Yes, that was the rose garden scene, where I was very crying and had a big fight with Olivia outside the White House.”

When the POTM hosts tried to tell him he was incorrect, he doubled and said that this quote was a trick question. Per Goldwyn, the two characters had very similar lines in that fighting scene.

Nevertheless, Scandal had seven seasons, so we are still quite impressed.

For the entire “Fitz or False” game, including Goldwyn who channels Fitz for Vazquez, check out the clip above!

