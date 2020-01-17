Last year more than 37,000 people from around the world traveled to Tomorrowland with a Global Journey Travel Package, the largest travel business ever undertaken by a festival in the world. For the 2020 edition, The Reflection of Love, Global Journey again offers visitors an all-in-one experience, giving them the choice of traveling by train, plane or bus and staying at the legendary DreamVille campsite, including a wide range of 20 different accommodations or in one of the hotels, inns and guesthouses of Tomorrowland.

New this year are 3 concept hotels, each with their own unique concept and focuses on a specific aspect to immerse guests in another world – to sleep in nature has a Botanical Garden And one Art Gallery. The different train, plane and bus packages leave from cities around the world, covering your journey from the moment you leave the house and guiding you to the magic gates of Tomorrowland. From this year, bus travelers can also leave from one city and return to another.

Another novelty this year is the Magic Year Pass. This package is valid for 2 people and gives access to several Tomorrowland events (a 7-day package for Tomorrowland Winter, a Spectacular Easy Tent package for Tomorrowland Belgium, a Garden of Madness travel package and a TML by Tomorrowland gift voucher) all at year round with some extras.

It will cost you however. The Tomorrowland Year Pass will be on sale for € 3,875 per person.

Global Journey packages and tickets will be on sale starting Saturday, January 18 at 8:00 a.m. PST on www.tomorrowland.com. General ticket sales begin February 1.

Please find a full overview of all the different Global Journey packages and tickets here.

via press release | photo via Tomorrowland