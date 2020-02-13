Tomorrowland announces the collaboration with North Face on time for the Winter Festival

Oriente winter is approaching quickly (March 14-22), so be sure to think about how to stay warm while partying in the French Alps. Fortunately, the festival has just announced a collaboration with the clothing and sports brand The north wall that should help with that.

For those who don’t know yet, Tomorrowland has a brand of goods / clothing TML from Tomorrowland, Brand collaboration was announced a few days ago via TML’s Instagram.

The North Face x Tomorrowland offers a unique experience and connects the boundaries between lifestyle and outdoor exploration. Are you ready for #unlockthedrop? #TheNorthFacexTomorrowland Coming soon.

No submission date is currently set, but it is expected to be within the next month before the winter festival or even at the festival itself.

Look forward to updates on this expected collaboration.

Photo via RUDGR for Tomorrowland Winter