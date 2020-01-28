Tomi Adeyemi Interview on YA Fantasy Book 'Children Of Virtue And Vengeance': Code Switch: NPR

This week, the Code Switch team shares conversations with some of our favorite authors about the books that will begin the decade. Editor Leah Donnella is the first to talk to Tomi Adeyemi about Children of Virtue and Vengeance, the second part of her YA fantasy trilogy.

Children of Virtue and Vengeance is pretty tough for a book for young adults. It is set in a fantastic Nigeria and is full of betrayal and loneliness, death and disorder. And unlike the first part in the series, this leaves the readers with the feeling that there might not be a happy ending in sight.

The story follows teenager Zélie and her best friend (well, more like frenemy) Amari as they navigate disaster after disaster. Watching these characters sink deep into an endless conflict is sometimes tiring. They are about destroying safe havens, the death of friends and family and the realization that loved ones have lied to them. But amid all downfall and gloom, Children of Virtue and Vengeance are forcing young readers to confront real world questions: what sets people apart from their enemies? Can friendships overcome race and class differences? Is the outcome of war ever worth the havoc?

I asked Adeyemi why she chose to get so dark in this sequel and why she trusts her young readers to deal with it. For clarity’s sake, our conversation has been edited and condensed (and, heads-up, it contains a few spoilers for book one.)

Zélie and Amari are both teenagers. And they are very much written as teenagers. They are both also ready to be two of the most powerful people in their communities. How did you balance the fact that these are very young people who face huge social problems such as hunger, structural racism and war?

I always wrote the story that I wanted to write. Today’s youth is not protected for anything. They practice target practice at school. They have internet. They see that Australia is on fire. They see that we are on the brink of war with Iran. They know everything. They see everything. They are more educated and globalized than probably any society that has come before them.

Whether all that education is positive is like a separate discussion. But they have to deal with much more and they are exposed to much more. It is therefore not necessary to filter that from the stories. It makes it even more important to deal with these things in a kind of safe environment that they can take apart and conceive and discuss, because they are confronted with many of these things in real life.

We all live in the same world. And we have always been, but I believe we have the desire to protect younger people, even though the world as a whole has not protected young people. But I think that is broken or shatters more and more every year, because it is so, I cannot say that you are so innocent and you do not know the evil of the world and you also get practice with a shooting practice at school.

Children of blood and bone, the first book in the series was clearly a very heavy book. But there are also moments of lightness: people who fall in love, deep friendships are formed, a great relationship between a sister and a brother.

And then Children of virtue and revenge – that was harder for me. Friendships are torn apart and people have to make unimaginable decisions. I felt that this might not have a happy ending. This may not be resolved.

Book two is about war.

My whole thing with these books is like they should be real.

Book one was real, or at least I tried to make it as real as possible from a personal struggle that, you know, was black identity, marginalization, and police violence. Book two is still real, it’s just not a problem I’ve experienced, but these are problems that many people around the world are experiencing. That’s why I don’t get frivolous.

I would think that the average American does not feel any real fear of what would happen during a war because we are not used to seeing war on our territory. So we are not used to seeing complete destruction and destruction of cities in a short time. I read a lot about first-hand accounts from: What did the bomb alarm sound like in the UK (during the Second World War)? And it sounded like death. It sounded frightening.

What was it like to run to this shelter? What was it like to fight here? What was it like to grow up here? I read a lot of first-person accounts and I’m used to, God, this is dark. And it’s terrible. And there is no happy ending. I was like, wow, the whole thing about war is how many people I can kill? Who can kill the most people the fastest? That is what war is. That is literally the game. And Zélie and Amari have to learn this lesson, but they also go against people who have fought this war for a long time.

The older I get and the more I learn about the world, the more I am, oh, OK. So it’s not that we don’t know the problems. It’s not that we don’t have the resources to fix them. It is that we have built age-old institutions to create these problems because they benefit from them. And even if you work all your life, your lifespan is not long enough to accumulate enough power and wealth to destroy institutions that have existed for centuries and have been strengthened for centuries.

So much fantasy and sci-fi is based in extremely white spaces, and is about “race” problems, but in terms of people dealing with a different species, or people and aliens. In this story almost all characters are black and the conflict is between groups of people, not between different types. Why did you determine that framework?

I started writing when I was very young, like six. And in the first story I ever wrote, it was just like The Parent Trap fan fiction. So I gave myself twins. And it was at a horse farm because I really wanted a horse, because I read books about these girls on horses. I had no problem seeing myself in a story. I loved myself enough to put myself in it twice.

But in every story I could find from that age, so from about 6 to 18, my protagonists that I would write were all white or biracial. And I haven’t shown anyone my stories. So it wasn’t that I had someone to point to who said: you can’t have black stories. I had learned at a very young age that black people cannot appear in stories. And that became, black people can’t be in your imagination. I could not exist in my own imagination.

When I realized that I did, I was about 18. That’s when I started a personal mission from, OK, I’m going to write these stories that I like to write, but with black protagonists, because I clearly have some serious self-esteem problems , and I discovered them by writing, so I can try to cure them by writing.

As I continued to write these fantasies, I began to realize that, hmm, all these fantastic stories are about oppression, but the oppression is just as fictional as the dragons. So it’s like, oh, what if there was racism and magic? And I’m so fond of it, but there is racism.

It is one thing to be erased, but to say no, you literally tell our stories without us. And this is real. Like, we don’t have to imagine repression. This is real. We don’t have to imagine what it would be like to be a refugee. There are refugees. Fantasy and science fiction, they are all stories about oppression, but largely erase the people in our contemporary society who are actively oppressed. So I’m going to do what fantasy and science fiction has always done. But this time I’m going to do it from a very personal place. It’s not like, oh, what if there was a giant magic lion and oh, what if the government police abused a certain part of the population? You know, it’s like no. That is real.

How did it feel to finally write yourself and other black characters back into stories?

It was a bit like trying a new exercise for the first time, where it was awkward and awkward. But that’s because I hadn’t done it since I was 6 years old.

I’m 26 now, so I’ve written stories for eight years with people who look like me. But I spent twelve years wiping out my imagination. So I still play my own history.

Writing is a description. You describe everything. You describe what someone looks like, the action, the emotion, the setting. And it was very easy for me to be like, oh, well, she had, you know, your pale white skin and long, lush red hair. That is very easy. It wasn’t always easy for me to be, oh, well, she has skin like the night and her hair – OK, what can I use to describe 4C hair knowing that I can’t say 4C hair? I don’t have many examples of this.

I’m so fond of it, okay, I think it’s kind of wool. Or maybe it’s like clouds, you know, floating on her shoulders like a bunch of clouds. Or maybe it stood tall like a crown. I always joke with people that my life would be a lot easier if I could say oh, she was Fenty shade 450. Because you want to get all the nuances of brown without using food.

But being forced to describe myself and find ways to do it, and then finding uplifting ways to do it, was definitely a healing thing for me.