Tom Pope: Port Vale striker charged by FA on anti-Semitic tweet

Port Pale striker Tom Pope is confronted with the prospect of a further ban on social media after being accused of an “aggravated violation” of the rules of the football association.

Pope filed a one-game suspension last month for “inappropriate” Twitter responses to reports about Manchester City and England’s defender, John Stones, but is now facing a more serious indictment of an individual issue.

In the tweets sent in early January, Pope, after being asked to “predict the WWII outcome”, wrote: “We are invading Iran, then Cuba and North Korea, then the Rothchilds (sic) are crowned champions of every bank on the planet. “

Pope later removed the tweet and insisted that he did not know it could be considered anti-Semitic, but the post became the subject of both FA and club research.

An FA statement said, “Tom Pope has been accused of a violation of FA Rule E3 regarding a social media post on January 5, 2020. It is claimed that his activity on social media violates FA Rule E3 (1) because it was abusive and / or offensive and / or inappropriate and / or discredited the game.

“It is also claimed that its activity on social media constitutes a” aggravated infringement “, which is defined in FA Rule E3 (2), because it contains an explicit or implicit reference to race and / or religion and / or ethnic origin. . The Port Vale forward has until 12 February 2020 to respond. “

Shortly after removing the tweet, Pope issued a statement in which he apologized for any violations caused.

“After responding to my response to Twitter about the Rothschilds, I was unaware of any connection between the Rothchild family and the Jewish community. If I have offended anyone, I want to apologize enormously because this was never my intention. “

The charge exposes Pope to the risk of a further suspension, with the 34-year-old already banning one game for “inappropriate” responses to Twitter. That prohibition, accompanied by a fine of £ 1500, was pronounced on January 22, but related to a separate issue.

Pope had previously created a storm on social media after his goal in the third round FA Cup match against Manchester City supported his pre-match bravado in a personal fight with city defender John Stones.

Last summer, Pope Stones mocked in a tweet and claimed that he would score 40 goals per season if he faced the English international on a weekly basis, but he followed his goal by saying it would be “more than 50”.

