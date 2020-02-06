Tom Perez demands the Iowa Democratic Party to recanvail Caucus results

Image: Getty

On Thursday afternoon, President Trump celebrated his acquittal in the Eastern Chamber of the White House in a typical Trumpian way. He was brash, he was rude, he was boastful. He gloated, he thrived and he slippery. And his audience of sycophants encouraged him all the time, just as excitedly as they encouraged him on Tuesday night at his State of the Union address in the Capitol building.

Trump and the Republicans present a united front and in the war for optics they win. That’s because the apparent coherence of the Republican Party is that the Democrats are falling apart. The last week was definitely amateur, thanks to the disastrous roll-out of caucus results in Iowa. Glitches with Shadow, an app used by district officials to record the caucus data, was responsible for the delay. The Iowa Democratic Party blamed a “coding problem,” but further reports suggest that Shadow had too many flaws and security issues to withstand the rigor of an election in the first place.

The result was Pete Buttigieg who delivered a premature victory speech in Iowa on Monday evening, before there were any official results. By the time the first slow trickle of results from Iowa arrived on Tuesday afternoon, Buttigieg’s lead was negligible. Another dump of results that arrived on Wednesday afternoon, with more than 80 percent of site reporting, had to be adjusted due to a number of errors. Buttigieg maintained his delegate lead, but Sanders came closer.

Every excitement about a potential Sanders’ victory was confused when Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, tweeted Thursday afternoon that he was calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to carry out a recanvassing; in other words, a recount. The move is unprecedented, and the Iowa Democratic Party pushes back and wonders if the request is even allowed.

In recent months, there has been talk of the relevance of Iowa caucuses, concerns expressed in good faith by those who do not feel that Iowa demographics are not representative of the country. But despite concerns, Iowa is still considered a premonition of the future. The 2008 Barack Obama victory helped convince skeptics that he was in fact a viable candidate. That sentimentality – no matter how myopic – raises Iowa as a sort of decision maker. But after this debacle, it has never been so clear that the caucus system poses more problems than it is worth.

In the meantime, Iowa’s results have turned out – along with the negligible number of delegates that will be allocated – compared to the weak energy it has cast on all of these potential candidates. It is impossible to put the shame into words. Last week the Democratic Party looked disorganized, unprepared and incredibly naive. The fact that the party has not yet been merged around a single candidate is fine; it is still early in the primary season. But this disaster has only made the voters confused, frustrated, angry, apathetic and conspiratorial. Democrats cannot afford that energy.

Sanders has since declared the victory in Iowa, although 100 percent of the results have yet to be released. But right now the results in Iowa have become so annoying that every momentum he could have benefited from is dead and buried. Hopefully this is not a premonition for the long, combative months that lie ahead.

