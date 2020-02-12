Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes combine with “What Kinda Music”

Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes are great examples of the breadth and breadth of the ever booming British jazz scene. Dayes is a cross-border drummer known for his work with his brothers in United Vibrations and as one half of Yussef Kamaal. Misch now tends towards pop, and his compositions lend his style to working with Loyle Carner, GoldLink and De La Soul.

There was no obvious way for the couple when they came together to record their album together, which explains why they called it What music?, The title track is out today and is somewhere in the middle of what makes both artists great. A creepy, science-fiction-like loop acts as a framework for a bass-heavy beat, over which Misch opens up about his demons and delves deeper into his emotions than his usual, airy style.

Misch spoke about this fertile middle ground from which the couple operates: “Yussef has a more experimental background and lots of loose, crazy ideas. I know how to write a catchy melody, but with interesting chords and a good understanding of popular song forms. I think I’ve rationalized and made these ideas accessible. ”

The full What kind of music The album will be released on April 24th via Blue Note / Caroline. The album will include contributions from Freddie Gibbs, Rocco Palladino and Kaidi Akinnibi. Check all the details below.