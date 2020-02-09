Tom Hanks’ son Chet realizes his “white privilege”

Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks has experienced a revelation and is now “realizing” his white privilege after a heated debate on social appropriation about cultural appropriation.

The former rapper, the son of Tom and Rita Wilson, has been kicked back after mimicking the Jamaican accent by speaking repeatedly over the past few months.

He then refused to accept his cultural affiliation and compared his Jamaican accent with black people snowboarding.

Well, it seems that after a week of going back and forth with his Instagram followers, the penny for Chet has fallen.

In the third episode of his Chet Chat series, the 29-year-old said in a video: “This was an intense period of selfie reflection and it was an enlightening period for me.

“It’s pretty strange how I grew from the man who’s been invited to the cookout to become the poster child for white privilege.”

To justify his Jamaican accent, Chet later explained: “It is my only release from the constant activity of my mental. I am who I am.

“The downside to this is sometimes being the most complete version of myself, you can sabotage yourself and insult people. Even if your intentions are good, even if you have a good heart. People can misunderstand you or you can expose your own ignorance, because you just come out of yourself. “

He added that the “most important” he has learned from this experience is that it all fits in with the “concept of blank privilege.”

Chet explained: “I realize that while it may be easy for me to feel that I can be free to be who I am if I choose to do so, I realize that colored people may not feel that they are the same have freedom because they are concerned because they are simply the most honest and real versions of themselves, that they will have to deal with it, because we still live in a society with systemic racism and oppression.

“So even though I feel like a white man living in America that I have the freedom to be just the most real version of myself, many colored people don’t feel like they have that freedom.”

The father of a later asked for change and stated that he wants to be part of the process.





