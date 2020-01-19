Tom Hanks admits that he has a dark side and that he is not always a good guy.

He admitted that anyone who “takes advantage of his good nature” will have to face the consequences (Image: Reuters)

Tom Hanks may be known as the friendliest type in Hollywood, but he has admitted that he has a dark side, and he is not always the “nice guy” that people expect him to be.

The actor opened up in a sincere conversation with The Herald Sun, and was asked about what annoys him, admitting that anyone who “takes advantage of his good nature” will have to face the consequences.

“I will tell you this: if someone takes advantage of my good nature, they will have to pay a hell,” he said. ‘Anyone who has done it will say” Oh, he is not a good guy. “

‘Because when that happens, the hammer falls and is relentless. I take care of business when you have to take care of them. “

Although Tom revealed that he does not get angry very easily, he would have to take a lot to go crazy.

Earlier, Tom left an entire A-listers room crying at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, as he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award (Image: Rex)

“Listen, I’m 63 years old,” he continued. ‘There is nothing you can say that insults me at all. Absolutely nothing. It bounces me. “

Earlier, Tom left an entire A-listers room crying at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, when he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award and began paying tribute to his wife Rita Wilson, 63, and the Colin children , 42, Elizabeth, 37, Chet, 29 and Truman, 24.

He told the crowd: ‘A man has been blessed with a family sitting like this. A fantastic wife in every way, who has taught me what love is. “

Later, Tom yelled at his’ children who are braver, stronger and wiser than his old man … and a loving group of people who have endured that I was away for months and months and months at a time .. I can’t tell you how much your love means to me. “

Starting to cry, he joked: “It’s the cold that makes this happen.” I swear to God, I’m not so excited at home. “

More: Tom Hanks



The star of Forrest Gump was also less impressed by Ricky Garvais after he made pedophile jokes and claimed that the nominees at the ceremony “would work for ISIS” during their opening monologue.

Tom’s close-up shots with an astonished look on his face became viral on social media, and many memes were also made.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Ant McPartlin sports a gel-free hairstyle for Britain’s Got Talent auditions amid divorce settlement talks

MORE: Kylie Jenner imitates mom Kris in a completely black outfit only a few weeks after Khloe’s impersonation