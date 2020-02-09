Tom Ford Ditches NYFW for LA

Tom Ford Image: Getty

I understand the New York Fashion Week in that it is a fashion week that takes place every year in New York City (and I am pretty sure that even that review is largely inaccurate). Because I am gay, I dreamed when I was younger to go to NYFW, and although I am older now, I am still gay and as such I keep dreaming of going. I have friends who have come to shows and have been invited to them, and from their reports and Instagram stories I have gathered that it is exactly what I expect; Many people run around in clothing ranging from ‘hm, that’s cute’ to ‘what’s in the literal real fuck’ (a scale that I like, regardless of the end of the spectrum that an outfit might fall on), and all try equal parts free of charge and at the same time informed. It is not the kind of hectic chaotic energy in which I could survive for a long time, but which would certainly thrive for at least a day.

Tom Ford, known as a fashion designer, president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, added to that hectic chaos this year and was convinced that the most efficient way to cultivate vulnerability is to become a soil (your move Brené Brown). This year on NYFW Friday, Ford chose to premiere his LA collection at Milk Studios, as opposed to showing in NYC alongside his fellow designers. A decision that collapsed the fashion world in absolute unbridled chaos and disaster and disrupts (or so I assume) the delicate ecosystem on which the fashion world nexus is based.

According to page six, no one was more upset by his decision than designer Jeremy Scott, who would also perform in NYC on Friday. Scott apparently handled the news about Ford’s move to the west just as well as Queen Meghan and Harry’s handled it, that is, not well. Just two weeks before his show, he announced that he was canceling at NYFW, apparently making the choice to show in Paris instead during the couture week in July. There are so many fashion weeks! In the first place, it is assumed that the models with larger names would have chosen to be in the Ford show, leaving Scott without a Hadid sister in his name, which is understandably devastating and much different to justify cancellation.

Scott’s feelings were apparently reflected by other fashion insiders, including other members of the CFDA, who felt that Ford’s move to LA would attract the attention of the New York festivities. Against all odds, it looks like NYFW still happened, but I suppose we have to wait until the dust has disappeared to know how devastating Ford’s battle was.

For its part, Ford does not seem to be bothered by the criticism that is undoubtedly echoed in the sacred halls of Big Fashion. When someone asked him how he could justify the decision to go from NYC to LA as CFDA president, he told Business Insider: “I reminded them that the CFDA stood for Council of Fashion Designers of America, not the Council or Fashion Designer in New York. “And there you have people, the chairman has spoken. The implications of Ford’s choice will be for some time, but I hope for a hope that it will lead to a juicy and well-dressed series on each of the streaming services for which I am currently borrowing a friend’s password.

