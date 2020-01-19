Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sport

As Tom Brady weighs his 2020 site options, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is also reportedly considering the future to influence the game when he retires.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Brady will be free to choose this off-season and weigh up all of his options that will give him the opportunity to fight for a Super Bowl. According to reports, he also wants to have the chance to look after a young quarterback and help the organization in the future.

Brady will surely attract the interest of several NFL contenders. While he’s had a disappointing season by his own standards, Brady threw 4,057 yards this season with 24 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. These numbers came with one of the worst reception corps in the NFL.

It is particularly interesting that Brady wants to look after a young quarterback. He will be 43 years old and the team that hires him is likely to want to think about his long-term plans.

The willingness of the future Hall of Famer to look after his future heirs could be another selling point for teams interested in him. Given his unmatched football intelligence and remarkable in-game championship, Brady could be the perfect coach for a rookie quarterback.

Given Brady’s success story, leadership skills, and talent, it is not surprising that he is the most sought after free agent teams follow in this offseason.