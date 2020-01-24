As reactions to Eli Manning’s resignation from other NFL greats continue to grow, Tom Brady, quarterback of the New England Patriots, may offer the best congratulations note on Friday.

Before Manning held his retirement press conference, Brady congratulated the future Hall of Famer. Brady made sure he had a bit of fun with the tweet and shared how he wished Manning had a little less success in their Super Bowl matches.

Congratulations on your retirement and a great career, Eli! But I wouldn’t lie, I wish you hadn’t won Super Bowls.

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady), January 24, 2020

Apparently, Brady refers to Manning’s Super Bowl wins against Brady and the Patrios in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI. While many like to question Manning’s accomplishments, he delivered two outstanding moments in the biggest games of his career and won two Super Bowl MVPs.

Fortunately for Brady, he still has the chance to win another Super Bowl to make up for his losses against Eli. Although the future Hall of Famer might do it with another team,