Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE for Nintendo Switch is so great, but so strange

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE were officially released for Nintendo Switch last week and it’s incredibly amazing and embarrassingly weird.

Little about me; I’m a big fan of the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei games. I’m also a big fan of the Fire Emblem series. When I found out that there was a Shin Megami Tensei-inspired game with Fire Emblem characters, it was like chocolate in my peanut butter. I’m talking about Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE that were released for Nintendo Switch last week.

For the most part, the game is exactly what I want. It’s over the top and the combat system is satisfactory and complex without being complicated. The art is breathtaking, right down to the menus. But, my god, this craziness hits you right out of the gate – before you even start playing.

When I sit down with my wife and start this game, there are the normal options like “Start / Load” and “Game Difficulties”. But after that it hits you; it warns you that the main female character in the game has glasses and asks if she should remove them.

If you move the mouse over the option to remove it, it says, “For those who like it the way it is.” If you move the mouse over the option to keep it, it says: “For connoisseurs of glasses.” I had the choice of letting her wear what she absolutely needs to see, or simply lying down as a fetishist. Oh, and if you can’t make a choice, there’s a weird third option where you’re randomly selected.

Once you get into the game, it’s your usual role-playing madness. An evil imagines, you realize how great the combat system is, and you are introduced to god-like versions of the Fire Emblem characters Chrom and Caeda. Everything is great here.

Then you’ll be taken to the Heroes Base, where you’ll learn the version of the game’s Fire Emblem mainstay, Tiki. Except in this game, she is a floating little girl who makes money as a virtual Hatsune-Miku idol. One of the first things you can do with her is decide if you want her to call you a “big brother”. Uff.

But that’s exactly the game and it’s a roller coaster ride. Half of the time you are involved in incredible battles and take part in the amazing enemy and costume design and you want to show it to everyone. But in the other half of the time, you want to close the curtains because you fear that your neighbors will judge you. It’s also a shame because the game runs great in handheld mode, but I’m afraid to leave the house with it.

Did you play Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE on Nintendo Switch? Share your thoughts below!