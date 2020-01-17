It’s an amazing time to be a Fire Emblem fan. Byleth was revealed as the final DLC character for Smash Ultimate’s first Fighter Pass. Then came the news that Fire Emblem: Three Houses received more DLC as part of its expansion pass. In the midst of all of this, a criminally overlooked RPG from the Wii U era was ported to the Nintendo Switch. Of course I’m talking about Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore.

This brilliant title picks up the turn-based RPG gameplay of the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series and throws it into a pool of Fire Emblem fanservice. Even though this is technically a crossover game, you can pick it up and enjoy it even if you are not a fan of either franchise.

If our glowing test isn’t enough to convince you that this game is worth picking up, the latest trailer may affect your opinion. Listen!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_gYQCOlW9E [/ embed]

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is now available for Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking for a fun turn-based role-playing game to take with you on the go, we definitely recommend it. Whether you like Fire Emblem, Persona or just JRPGs in general, there is something for everyone.

What do you all think Are you enjoying Tokyo Mirage Sessions again? Are you playing it for the first time? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

[Source]