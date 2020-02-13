Toke Makinwa talks about divorce in her last post

Popular Nigerian OAP Toke Makinwa used her latest post on her Instagram handle to talk about divorce.

According to her, she has always wondered why the topic of “separation” is not preached well enough.

In their view, nobody marries in hope or in prayer for a divorce, everyone marries in the hope that they will stay married forever, but things change and the unexpected happens.

Read her post below;

“I have often wondered why” separation “is not preached enough, listen !!!!!! Nobody marries in hope or in prayer for a divorce, everyone marries in the hope that he will stay married forever, but sometimes it may or may not be, things change, people grow apart and no matter how hard you fight for it, you really can’t do much, sometimes the separation is healthy, people take a moment to breathe and sometimes it helps them get on better and sometimes they do well with each other. They do better without each other. Lately I’ve heard of cases of passionate crime and wonder how we got here. Let’s talk about it. Look at that Vlog of the week on my YouTube page and link to my biography. Subscribe, like, comment and pls share. 😜💪👌 #Vlogseries #TMVlogs ”

Source: www.ghgossip.com