Have you ever wondered what the Academy Award winners take with the prestigious trophy? Along with the figurine comes a $ 100K swag bag, which contains ultra luxurious trips, beauty treatments and exclusive chocolates among many other things to spoil the winners.

Hollywood journalist Sam Rubin took a peek inside the “All Win” nominated gift bag, created by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets. He revealed that some lucky stars would receive a 12-day trip for two people on the world’s first ultra-luxurious expedition yacht, the Scenic Eclipse, as well as a biodegradable tape from Yen the Label, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Together with The Trophy, this is what Oscar winners take home

Among the 75 gifts in the Swag Bag is a Wise Owl Outfitters hammock, a break in one of California’s main spas, Golden Door; a 24-carat gold Royal Chakra bath bomb from Hotsy Totsy Haus and up to $ 25,000 in cosmetic treatments and procedures from the cosmetologist of the Upper East Side, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.

Other fancy items in the candy bag include Coda Signature chocolate groceries for eight, dinner for two at Flora’s Field Kitchen, a private phone call with coach Jessica McGregor Johnson, a variety of macarons and a bottle of Prospero Tequila, among many other things.

Dailymail.co.uk has revealed details about some of the most expensive gifts that, according to reports, list A will be treated:

* A 12-day trip in The Scenic Eclipse: Stars can take a 12-day trip to Antarctica in the Scenic Eclipse, which carries only 228 passengers. The avant-garde ship has its own helicopters, 114 cabins and a two-bedroom owner’s suite of $ 10,000 per night, which extends over 2,659 square feet.

* Cosmetic treatments worth $ 25k: they can request the help of the New York-based cosmetologist, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, worth $ 25,000. Dr. Konstantin is a double-certified facial plastic surgeon who specializes in the ingenious treatment of aging of the face, eyelids and neck. The cosmetologist is one of Manhattan’s busiest facial plastic surgeons that offers surgical and nonsurgical facial rejuvenation treatments.

* A five-night vacation to Waikiki, Hawaii: celebrities can go on a trip to a warmer place with their five-day vacation to Waikiki, Hawaii.

The stars will stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber, a new wellness hotel, which offers poolside yoga, rotating art exhibits and is steps away from the iconic Waikiki Beach.

Guests can participate in spa rituals, visit the hotel’s brewery from the farm to the table or enjoy a night of cultural celebration at their Magic of Polynesia show.

* A stay for eight guests in a Spanish lighthouse: celebrities also have the opportunity to stay at the Cumplida Lighthouse. The active lighthouse houses up to eight people in three private suites and is located on the Canary Island of La Palma.

* Soma’s sensual silk kimono robe: Nominees will also receive a Soma sensual silk kimono robe that sells for $ 218 in the UK and is made of 100% silk. The design was originally designed for the brand’s first collection in 2004, but was then recreated for its limited edition Heritage collection, 15 years later.

They will also receive a Somainnofit smart adjustment bra, which can give specific measurements to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

