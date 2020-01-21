Today's left cannot afford to ignore the white working class - Mother Jones

John Judis is an old leftist from the 1960s who saw the revolution of his generation burned out and angrily killed. In “A Warning of the 60s Generation” he outlines the three biggest trouble spots that he sees in today’s revolutionaries:

First, many leftists – and also many moderate liberals – attribute Trump’s victory in 2016 and the reluctance of the white working class to wholly or primarily support Democrats, namely “white domination” or “white privilege.” They reject overflying Americans who voted for Trump as unsolvable – although there is evidence that many Barack Obama supporters supported Trump in 2016 and that many Trump voters in 2018 cast ballots for Democrats.

Second, the left again divides into identity groups, each of which feels entitled to raise concerns about others. While activists oriented towards identity politics, like their predecessors from the 1960s, have made reasonable demands – for example: an end to police brutality or equal wages for men and women – They have also made extreme demands that are indifferent to building a political majority. Some have supported reparations for slavery – an idea that has been rejected by a large majority of voters, most of whom are descended from immigrants who came to America after the civil war. Other groups have called for “open borders” and have opposed the majority of Americans who believe that the country should be able to decide who should be admitted as a citizen and who can enjoy the rights and benefits of an American.

Third, many of these requirements and strategies come from one quasi-religious adherence to certain languages ​​and gestures that reflect the experience of the 1960sAt the Democratic Social Democrats of America, which I attended in Atlanta in the summer, delegates identified themselves on their name badges, and when they spoke, they spoke with their preferred pronoun (“he”, “she” or ” she “) speaks and signals approval by turning her hands. Someone who used the colloquial “boys” to refer to the audience was severely rebuked. There were charges of “toughening” and “triggering” by speaking loudly. Such moral attitudes are good for a church community, but not for a political organization that wants to win the majority of voters. The reality is that 80 percent or more of the Americans who have migrated to such a gathering would think they are on another planet.

Some of it could be overblown. I was surprised a few weeks ago when I saw a highly motivated CBS courtroom drama and one of the lawyers spoke to the judge about her client’s desire to be referred to as “her”. CBS is the official network of Heartland people, they go gray, and if they think that’s okay, it may not be as off-putting as Judis thinks.

Aside from nitpicks, I pretty much agree with him. His main point is that his generation tried but did not form a broad coalition that included the white working class and led to Nixon, Reagan, Newt Gingrich and now Trump. If today’s generation wants to succeed where it failed, it has to show a real understanding that the white working class – at least part of it – has legitimate economic grievances that are fair to those of the city-dwellers with higher education who lead most resistance is similar. A real left-hander would understand that on a very deep level.

This is probably Bernie Sanders’ greatest strength: he really wants to build a broad political coalition. I think he has weaknesses that prevent him from doing so, but at least he shows the way. Whether you like him or not, the rest of us should be careful.