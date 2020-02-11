Today can mark the end of the Iowa-New Hampshire monopoly

Tuesday’s area code in this northeastern state may mark the last day of nearly 50 years of unprecedented influence for Iowa and New Hampshire when the two kickoff competitions are held in the Democratic presidential nomination process.

In this year’s presidential campaign, the distorting effects of such a takeover for two virtually pure white states in an increasingly diversified party have become obvious. The collapse of the vote count in Iowa’s antiquated and arbitrary caucus system – a process that partly serves to circumvent New Hampshire’s law requiring the nation’s first primary element to be held – further underscored the shortcomings in the existing order.

For these two reasons, states seem less likely to play their historic role in the final conquest of the contender field than in any recent competition.

Only twice since the Iowa-New Hampshire duopoly was established in 1972 did the Democrats choose a candidate who also failed to win. However, the judgments of the states this year could hold the greatest risk in decades of being questioned by the following larger and more racially diverse states.

“The party’s candidate will be someone who has convinced Democratic party voters, including the color picker, that they are the best person to beat Donald Trump,” said Lily Adams, communications director of California Senator Kamala Harris, their democratic presidential offer during the election campaign. “If you haven’t done this second part, there is simply no way to win. And frankly, there shouldn’t be. “

Both short and long-term issues revolve around the privileged positions of Iowa and New Hampshire. The long-term question is whether the two countries will continue to lead the democratic nomination process. National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez said on Sunday to CNN’s Jake Tapper that the party would “definitely” review the question of November. The more immediate question is whether the states will make the rest of the 2020 race as powerful as most other recent democratic competitions.

In every democratic presidential race that has been held since 1992, only two Iowa and New Hampshire candidates competed with real shots in the nomination. But this year, “I saw a scenario in which four candidates traveled to Nevada with at least one plausible path to nomination,” said Dante Scala, political scientist at the University of New Hampshire and author of Stormy Weather. a 2003 story of the New Hampshire Primary.

The growing influence of the two states

It’s hard to exaggerate how much shadow Iowa and New Hampshire have cast over the nomination process since 1972. This year, the Democrats recorded the modern calendar of an Iowa caucus, followed by the New Hampshire primary. This sequencing reflected a relaxation between the two states and the national party over the traditional primary status of New Hampshire as “first in the nation”. New Hampshire state law requires that the first election be held at least seven days before the date on which another state holds a similar election.

Elaine Kamarck, a longtime member of the Democratic National Committee and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said it was the award that allowed Iowa to structure his choice as a caucus rather than a primary. “A deal was made a long time ago that you could have your first caucus and primary school,” she says.

Since Iowa and New Hampshire became the first states on the calendar, only two Democrats have won the nomination, with none of them succeeding. George McGovern won the prize in 1972, although he finished second behind leader Edmund Muskie in both races. In 1992, Bill Clinton won the nomination after losing both, but in a year in which the candidates had written off Iowa to a hopeful homeland, Senator Tom Harkin and New Hampshire’s influence was also marred by local considerations: Senator Paul Tsongas neighboring Massachusetts won elementary school that year.

The combined influence of Iowa and New Hampshire has apparently grown even larger this century as news coverage of the first results has increased. As I wrote, candidates who have won neither Iowa nor New Hampshire have won a total of only five out of 200 possible states in the four competitive races of the Democrats since 2000. The Iowa winner won the nomination in each of these four races. This is proof of how much benefit candidates derive from establishing themselves as winners from the start.

In contrast, because evangelical Christians have more influence in Iowa than anywhere else, the winner of the Republican Caucuses in Iowa ultimately lost the nomination the last three times. New Hampshire was a better predictor for Republicans: the winner there has won the last three Republican nominations.

The overwhelming influence of the two states this year has generated unprecedented complaints from democratic activists – and even some presidential candidates like former Minister of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro have been frustrated that they do not represent the modern Democratic Party. Democrats are now increasingly focusing on important metropolitan areas. Des Moines, the largest metropolitan area in Iowa, is only 87th in the United States, and Manchester-Nashua, the largest urban center in New Hampshire, is only 129th.

The most striking divergence is, of course, that of race: while non-white voters are likely to cast more than 40% of the total democratic primary vote this year, whites made up 91% of the participants in the Iowa rallies last week and 93% in the New Hampshire – 2016 elections primary, according to Edison Research polls, conducted on election day.

This inequality became all the more apparent when all the major color candidates – Castro and African-American Sens. Cory Booker from New Jersey and Kamala Harris from California – were pushed out of the race before anyone voted. Iowa and New Hampshire primacy was not the only, or perhaps the main, reason why they went bankrupt: many believed that their biggest problem was the fear of democratic voters, including minority voters, that a candidate of the same color couldn’t beat President Trump. However, many participants in these campaigns felt that their challenge was compounded by the need to strengthen the credibility of two predominantly white states before different states prevailed.

This dynamic also takes place in a different way

The decline of these candidates highlighted the limits of the solution that Democrats have relied on since 2008 to balance Iowa and New Hampshire: moving from Nevada with its large Latino population and South Carolina, where African-Americans have about three-fifths of the democratic elementary school occupied votes, to the third and fourth position on the calendar. Both states – South Carolina in particular – were important in the past and are likely to have a major impact this year again. However, you will only choose from those candidates that still appear viable after the first two, mostly white states.

This dynamic has not only weakened the color candidates, but also threatened the white candidate who is most dependent on minority voters: former Vice President Joe Biden. Domestic and South Carolina polls show that Biden has a big lead among African-American voters, especially older ones. His fate now decides whether he will end this black support after his disappointing fourth place in Iowa and the likelihood that he will again rank well behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Buttigieg, the leader in Iowa , The latest CNN / University of New Hampshire poll here.

Sanders and Buttigieg face the opposite question: can they maintain the success they have had in these two mostly white states if the calendar focuses on competitions with larger minorities, from Nevada and South Carolina through the end of February, but quickly until At the beginning of March, very different large states like Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Arizona and California as well as battlefields in the Midwest like Michigan and Illinois?

Adams says the impending presence of these different states could make the results in Nevada on February 22 better a prediction of how March will go for Democrats than Tuesday night’s results in New Hampshire or the Iowa show last week Week.

“It’s just going to be difficult in a state (New Hampshire) that is proven not to be the coalition to argue that you can bring together the coalition you need to win the first one and do well in March,” she said , “I think Nevada will be far more an indicator than New Hampshire.”

For example, Sanders is almost certain to be the democratic leader when he wins New Hampshire, as the CNN / UNH poll and other late polls suggest. But in 2016, his struggles with non-white voters, with the exception of the youngest members in this cohort, largely explained his inability to win against almost all major states against Hillary Clinton. According to surveys, Sanders could make more progress in Latinos than in 2016 – a dynamic that could help him capture the events in Nevada – but for African Americans, he doesn’t seem to enlarge his bridgehead beyond the fifth that he recently won , after a cumulative CNN analysis of the 2016 exit surveys. Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Buttigieg register even less support for African Americans, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also expected to face headwind, particularly because of the highly controversial “Stop and Frisk” – Police tactics He resigned once in New York City. The only other Democrat that has intrigued black voters was investor Tom Steyer, who emphasized his support for racist “reparations” and record-breaking investments in minority communities, and spent a lot of money on advertising in South Carolina.

Fragmented coalitions

Sander’s position with the black voters summarizes the greater uncertainty that emerged in his early rise. So far, there is little evidence that he will grow far beyond the coalition he mobilized in 2016, which ultimately turned out to be too little to win. At an event for the Senator in Rochester on Saturday, almost everyone I spoke to in the crowd also supported him in 2016. These voters expressed passionate admiration for his steadfastness and passion.

“It is consistent, it is real, it is generous and it will never waver,” said Dean Kandilakis, a Rochester X-ray technician. “When he comes into office, we can count on him to do what he says.”

But in New Hampshire, like Iowa, it’s rare to meet someone at an event for the other candidates who are even thinking about Sanders. These voters almost always consider him too extreme and not selectable.

“I think it’s too much to use the words” I’m a socialist “and ever win with people in this country,” said Alyson Steg, a Cambridge, Massachusetts teacher who attended a Buttigieg event in Nashua had traveled.

Of course, at events for candidates other than Biden, it is also common for voters to call the former Vice President too old and unstable to beat Trump. (In the last CNN / UNH poll, the proportion of New Hampshire Democratic voters who said Biden Trump was most likely to beat had dropped to 22%, half the level from last July.) “Wonderful guy, but me think he’s not the right person for the moment, ”Barbara Smith, a freelance communications writer from Nashua, told me at the Buttigieg rally. “I don’t think he has what it takes at every level right now. This is a young person’s game.”

The voters who consider the other candidates, in turn, worry whether the voters will choose a woman like Klobuchar or Warren or a young and experienced candidate like Buttigieg.

“If I had an operation with Mass General, I would want the guy who did the operation before,” said John Broderick, a longtime Biden supporter and former New Hampshire Supreme Court judge from North Andover, Massachusetts, had come to see him on Sunday.

After Tuesday, these arguments will be reflected in states that have much different demographic profiles than Iowa or New Hampshire. But the candidates will arrive in these later states, with their positions strongly influenced by the reactions of the predominantly white voters in the first two competitions.

This could be the last time this happens. While New Hampshire’s law, which requires that primary school be held, may make evasion impossible, Iowa may end up in a Catch-22: if the state changes to primary, New Hampshire will adjust its date and Iowa will continue to do so National Democratic Committee is unlikely to allow the nomination process to begin.

“We probably can’t ban caucuses because there are states that don’t have a presidential race code,” said Kamarck. “But I don’t think we can more allow a caucus to be the first.”

Kamarck predicts that the most likely outcome for 2024 will be that the New Hampshire area code become the first democratic competition, followed by a code in a more diverse state, probably South Carolina. This shift cannot come too soon for critics who say that the current calendar has unfairly suppressed the party’s growing non-white voter base.

In the meantime, there can be no bigger question than New Hampshire’s results on Tuesday as to whether Nevada, and South Carolina in particular, will be late to give Biden, the Democrats’ national frontrunner, a final chance by 2019 of his fighting campaign revive.