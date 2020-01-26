Tochi Onyebuchi, author of 'Riot Baby': NPR

The “riot baby” in Tochi Onyebuchi’s slender, devastating new novel is Kev, born in the midst of the chaos of the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles. Kev is the kind of character who is often reduced to a statistic, in books or beyond: he is young, he is black, he is in prison – while his sister Ella in the world is the one who uses mysterious, terrifying magical powers.

But Onyebuchi places Kev at the center of the story, as a sort of channel between the horrors of the past and a credible dystopian future. His life is enclosed at every turn by structural and individual racism; Onyebuchi describes his meetings with predatory police officers with a hair-raising question of facts.

In the course of the book, we follow Kev from childhood to jail to release in an almost-future version of the Watts neighborhood in Los Angeles that has become a sterile conditional release holder, where a small chip in his thumb has his entire governs life. (A while. Kev’s future – and Ella’s – well, that’s something, and I won’t ruin it for you.)

I recently had an email conversation with Onyebuchi about the book and what inspired it.

If you read the story of Kev, you get the feeling that his experiences are part of a continuum of hatred and injustice, going back and forth in time.

That sense of continuum was absolutely intentional. After the death of Michael Brown by Darren Wilson and after the murder of Eric Garner by officer Daniel Pantaleo, much was talked about, not just the white commentary, but also whites that I knew in my own life that this problem was unique to the moment we lived, this era after the Trayvon, as if the death of Trayvon Martin through the actions of George Zimmerman and the subsequent acquittal of Zimmerman served as this demarcation. You also saw it with the murder of Tamir Rice and Oscar Grant in front of him. This was probably a new issue or the latest version of a recent issue.

But even the shortest conversations between black Americans revealed world fatigue. This was not new. I remember very well that I was in college and heard about the death of Sean Bell in 2006. Plainclothes NYPD shot 50 shots in the man’s car, and the scene and references to it were on almost every rap-mixtape where I listened to at the time. … The idea of ​​police services as little more than white militias used to ensure a certain social stratification, emphasized how temporarily ever-present police violence is in American history. And I wanted to record the intergenerational identity of national paroxisms, embodied in the riots and protests that followed so many of these murders.

Ella, who witnessed the Los Angeles uprising in 1992, at one point confronts a pastor who endured the Detroit uprising in 1967, and tries to give her a push in the direction of docility and forgiveness, but Ella sees in how much the fire in Detroit reflects 1992 LA reflects Baltimore in 2015 after Freddie Gray. In 2014 and 2015, many of the (well-meaning) white people in my life talked about a broken system, but what Ella sees is a system that works as it was designed. And it was the feeling of uselessness that she felt that I was writing this story.

Just as white society has proven to be unable to understand its former harassment of black Americans, it remains blind to how its own future will face the tramping of the rest of us.

It was important for me to show that if so much of what has happened before resembles what’s going on now, so much of what’s going to happen. There is an increasing awareness of racial and gender bias in algorithms. Women received lower credit scores with the Apple card because of an opaque algorithm that determines creditworthiness. Courts across the country use algorithms to spit out “risk assessment” scores to make bail and conditional release decisions, machines that basically determine the conditions of a person’s freedom and whether or not to get them. … “The past is never dead, it’s not even past tense,” Faulkner wrote in Requiem for a nun. Just as white society has proven to be unable to understand its former harassment of black Americans, it remains blind to how its own future will face the tramping of the rest of us.

Tell me about Ella. I feel that in another book she would be more the center of the story, more the Chosen One type, but you did something else.

I must say, when I saw the Watchmen final, I felt very justified! There are a few reasons why I have placed Ella in the way I did in the story, one craft and the other more involved in the core issues I wanted to investigate.

In anime, when you have an overwhelmed character, the narrative designer must rise to the challenge of making that character attractive … I wanted Ella, my overwhelmed character, to be one of the protagonist foci of the story, and the question rees: How to make God compelling. How do you make her interesting? Well, you give her something she wants to do but can’t. No matter how powerful she is, she cannot protect her little brother, Kev. That gave me the root of the drama, the conflict of the story. It was Ella who turned against the way the world turned. That friction was the story, or at least the engine.

The second reason why Ella is positioned the way she is is that I knew that imprisonment would occupy a significant part of the property’s story. My time in Ramallah, working with Palestinian Arab prisoners, my tenure as part of a client’s habeas corpus team at the Columbia Law School’s Mass Incarceration Clinic, my work at the Civil Rights Bureau of the New York Attorney General, and my time at the Parole of the Legal Aid Society Revocation Defense Unit had flooded me with screenings of the human drama behind bars.

… the prisoners are the most qualified to talk about their own experiences, but I wanted to tell people about what I have seen and heard in these places and what I have read about.

I was wary of carrying out any kind of rescuer complex; the prisoners are the most qualified to talk about their own experiences, but I wanted to tell people about what I have seen and heard in these places and what I have read about. I had to get it out of myself. And given my time in law studies and as a legal professional who acted in these systems, I felt that I had the kind of background that was needed to tell this. This was not a faceless black mass that I tried to humanize, these were specific stories that I needed to come out of me and that I found particularly fascinating. And I didn’t want the reader to experience these things through some form of deletion. I wanted them to live cognitively in Rikers with Kev and not have the option to escape that Ella would have, given her powers.

There is a lot of Biblical reference in the book, and I find it interesting to look at Ella through the lens of a Chosen or Anointed One. Ella starts to believe that she was prayed for, that she is the answer to a supplication, that she is the vehicle for the liberation of her people. Which raises the question, whose chosen one is she?

I love the way you’ve structured the story – it’s already a bit fragmented, so as I read it took me a few seconds to notice that things were even stranger than I thought. Why did you choose to do it that way?

While I was writing, I had not really realized how many years the book covers in terms of years. I basically only followed the emotional beats and had a moment similar to Kev’s when he realized how long he’s been in Rikers. When I wrote in the last part of the book, I thought less “what would the near future look like” and more “what would my near future look like?” For some reason it made it easier for me to extrapolate many of the trends that I had seen and mentioned earlier: the privatization of the carceral state, the application of military technology to the domestic population, algorithmic policing.

One of the most frightening shows I have watched in recent years has been the joint production of HBO / BBC, Years and Years, which the British Lyons family will follow, episode after episode, in the near future. It starts in 2019 and ends 15 years later and meanwhile revealed, in a horrifying and clarifying way, Trump on a Chinese territory, the impact of Brexit on the refugee crisis, physical Snapchat filters, another bank run prior to the economic collapse and climate change effects on domestic crop production … the show gave the impression that it did not happen in the sequel, it happened in the now. I wanted Riot Baby to have that quality, that nuance. Many have mentioned the latter part of this book as dystopian, which I found fascinating, because although dystopia is future for some, it is reality lived for others.

It’s such a small book, but when I picked it up, history weighs a ton – was that what you meant?

I want (readers) to think about the last word in the book, and whether what it evokes in them is the same as what it evokes in others.

Absolutely. I’m in love with the novella format for exactly what it can do in this regard. They are mini series of literature. Examples of this are “Great Work of Time” by John Crowley and “The Lifecycle of Software Objects” by Ted Chiang. Another story with which Riot Baby shares DNA is Ken Liu’s “The Man Who Ended History: A Documentary” and all of the above works cover a large period of time – at least a few decades – and do so with an expansion that you are not really allowed to with a limit of 17,499 words. Yet these are all stories that you can consume over the course of a weekend, which is nice because I am not a particularly fast reader. It is impossible to capture the whole of white terror that has historically been portrayed by black Americans, and to imagine it further into the future – in part because every broken-down experience of living within the constraints of a white supremacist society is specific to the person – but I did want to produce that sense of expansiveness, of repetition, that the reader can see, so that when they see Ella, burdened with hopelessness, the decisions she makes, they will understand her.

What do you want readers to feel when they put down the book?

I want them to think about the last word in the book, and whether what it evokes in them is the same as what it evokes in others.