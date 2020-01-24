Toby Alderweireld insists that there is no negativity about the new boss Jose Mourinho’s regime in Tottenham, and suspects that an unfortunate player is behind reports of unrest in the locker room.

It was reported this week that Tottenham’s players have become increasingly disillusioned with Mourinho’s old-fashioned leadership style since the 56-year-old took command in November.

But Alderweireld, who signed a new long-term contract with Spurs last month, said the mood in the squad was “positive” despite a poor form in which the Champions League finalists have won only once in the last five Premier League games Games.

“It’s not like that for me,” said the Belgian in quotes from the Evening Standard.

“If it were, I would not sign a new contract. Everything is positive for me.

Toby Alderweireld denied that Jose Mourinho’s training methods had led to negativity in the Tottenham squad

“I think we’ve been so steadfast for the past four or five years, so it’s a bit human to fall a bit.

“Not that you want to fall. But sometimes it doesn’t go your way and we have to find a way to get back to our level.

“On the other hand, I think that we are now fifth (together) so that we do not do so badly. It is the next step that this club has taken, and if you are fifth, everyone is not happy, that is also positive.

“Let me say it again: no negativity. I don’t know where that comes from. Maybe there is a player who is not happy and maybe he wants to say something?

Son Heung-Min scored the winner on Wednesday when Tottenham beat Norwich 2-1

“Everything is possible, but 99 percent of the time I tell you that we are happy with the group.”

Earlier this week the sun reported that the 56-year-old’s players were getting restless and were shocked by his outdated long-ball approach to training sessions.

His sessions focus on long balls, attacks and throws, and he has been compared to that of teams in the lower leagues.