Toast To Love and Friendship With Galentine’s Day Cocktails

Although romantic love seems to get all the shine in February, we cannot forget to make some time to love the women who lift us and also fix our crowns. Galentine’s Day (February 13) is all about celebrating your girl team and reminding them how much their love, support and friendship means to you. Because whether you have a bae or not, we all know that good friends are hard to find.

Galentine is the perfect excuse to call the crew, set up a delicious home brunch and kiki all day with a few tasty drinks perfect for the occasion. From champagne-covered cotton candy to chocolate-filled martinis, these cocktails have you and your girls ready to toast to life, love and of course friendship.

Happy Galentine day!

01

Cotton Candy Champagne Cocktail

Ingredients:

Candyfloss

Champagne or sparkling wine

St. Germain liqueur

TRAVEL DIRECTIONS:

Put a little cotton candy in your glass. Add a dash of St. Germain and fill with Champagne. via Lauren Conrad

Photo credit: Lauren Conrad

02

Cupids pink arrow

Ingredients:

1.5 grams of Gray Goose Vodka (or vodka of your choice)

.75 ounces Blood orange liqueur

1.5 grams of orange juice

Splash of lemon juice

5 raspberries

½ package of Splenda, or more to taste (can replace 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar)

½ can of Sprite (6 oz.)

Ice

DECORATES:

Lemon slices

raspberries

TRAVEL DIRECTIONS:

Grate raspberries in a shaker *.

Add vodka, liqueur, orange juice, lemon juice and Splenda. Shake until well absorbed.

Fill a cocktail glass with ice cubes. Pour shaken liquor mixture over ice. Add sprite and stir to mix. Garnish with lemon slices and raspberries. Serve. via No spoon required

Photo credit: no spoon required

03

Chocolate Cherry Martini

Ingredients:

1-1 / 2 to 2 cups of ice cubes

1-1 / 2 grams of chocolate flavored vodka

1/2 ounce of cherry brandy

4 ounces of half and half cream

1/2 teaspoon maraschino cherry juice

1 tablespoon chocolate syrup

1 maraschino cherry

TRAVEL DIRECTIONS:

Fill a shaker three fourths full of ice. Add the vodka, brandy, cream and cherry juice.

Cover and shake for 10-15 seconds or until condensation forms on the outside of the shaker. Place syrup on the bottom of a chilled cocktail glass; strain vodka mixture on top. Serve with cherry. via Taste or Home

Photo credit: Taste of Home

