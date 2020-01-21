To catch his flight to Morocco, a man calls the police to threaten a fake bomb

Gatwick Airport in London. / DR

When trying to catch his flight to Morocco, a British man called the police to trigger a fake bomb threat. 32-year-old Rashidul Islam was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Friday and banished from Gatwick Airport in May 2019 for his 999 call.

According to the Guardian, Islam should fly to Marrakech to visit his fiancee. After noticing that he was late for his flight, which was scheduled for 5.40 p.m., he decided to call the police and arrange for the flight to be postponed, and claimed that there was a bomb on the plane.

“EasyJet flight 8897 will depart in 40 minutes,” he said to the police, adding, “there could be a bomb on the plane, you have to stop it, you have to stop it now.”

After airport security evacuated the plane and its 147 passengers, Islam arrived at the airport and checked in. The police noted that the Islam phone number was the same one used to warn of the fake threat.

The man was arrested “on suspicion of having made a bomb trick”.

“Incorrectly reporting a bomb on an airplane not only causes significant costs and delays for the airport and its passengers, but also creates fear in the community,” said Detective Constable Stephen Trott.

During his detention, Islam was sentenced to 42 months in prison for “unrelated money laundering”, the Guardian concluded.