To All The Boys P. I Still Love You Lacks the Charm: Review

Netflix’s romantic comedy of 2018, To All the Boys I Loved Before, was announced as part of a revival of Rom-com that, in all likelihood, was desperately needed. Based on Jenny Han’s bustling YA novel, the adaptation had gangbuster numbers for Netflix. In addition to other films released as part of “Summer of Love” by Netflix, it was, as Variety reported, one of the “most viewed original films ever with a strong repeat”. I had seen the first film once and cried at least once during my viewing experience. , I get it. What could have been a foamy cloud of cotton candy from a rom-com turned out to be a little more robust, thanks in part to the twists and turns of Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, a man who collectively dumped Jezebel’s staff in September 2018.

The first film undermined rom-com tropics by giving the main characters a bit more complexity; Peter Kavinsky is a striking piece, but he is sensitive. Lara Jean thinks she’s invisible, but she really isn’t. Sparks fly, there are complications, and then, you wouldn’t know, a happy ending. The not-so-nasty girl gets the sensitive jock and everything is hunky-dory. The sequel, also based on a book by Han, considers what happens after the girl gets the man: struggling with the actual work of what a relationship looks like outside of the snowball fantasies that we sometimes create in our head.

To All the Boys: P. I Still Love You is very much a romantic comedy and kisses a little on its success. The snap of the original is missing for me, but what resonates is the relatibility of Lara Jean. As screenplayer Sofia Alvarez told the New York Times, this film explores what it means to be “vulnerable if you are actually in that relationship and interacting with the other person rather than just thinking about a relationship with him.” the layer that reveals the gloopy core of vulnerability and its dissatisfaction means that for me my frustration when watching the film was not in the situations in which Lara Jean found himself, but with Lara Jean herself.

Small spoilers ahead.

<noscript><iframe src="https://themuse.jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-LIU4xb61PHc&start=0" data-chomp-id="LIU4xb61PHc" data-recommend-id="youtube://LIU4xb61PHc" id="youtube-LIU4xb61PHc" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

When we meet Lara Jean and Peter again, they have finally transferred their relationship from the theoretical to the practical: they are together and both seem to be very happy. Dates about cacio e pepe, paper lanterns with the initials of the lovebirds have been sent high into the night, and then, of course, a crisis of the heart. The love letters sent into the universe by Lara Jean’s cunning younger sister, Kitty, made sure that Lara Jean and Peter are in high school together in blissful love. But one of the letters also found his way to John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), the beloved of Lara Jean’s high school who works as a volunteer at the same beautifully appointed retirement community. Conflict, and an important choice for Lara Jean, follows.

The choice that she inevitably makes will become clear to everyone watching this film, because it is a by-the-books rom-com that always prefers the main characters and their well-being. But what really works in the sequel, as in the first film, is Noah Centineo, who has the shady charm of a tight Pete Davidson, someone who has never done cocaine and certainly has not touched a pill he was not prescribed. John Ambrose, on the other hand, is the sensitive heartbreaker who plays the piano when he is sad and still has feelings for Lara Jean. What this really is is just wish fulfillment – a fantasy set in favor of Lara Jean, although frustratingly unable to see that everything will be alright.

A bit more heartbreaking is looking at the uncertainties of Lara Jean. As she clearly indicates to Peter after a small fight, she has never read the friend’s handbook. I hate to tell her, but there is no such thing. Modern dating rhetoric for everyone of all ages dictates that there is a specific way in which a woman should act when she is in a relationship, and also what that relationship should look like. Although I know that this is a fictional work that has been specially developed to create this kind of reaction in me, halfway through the film, I wanted to reach through my computer screen and drag her to a corner to say that there is no script and that she should but stepping out of her brain for a moment and feeling a touch of happiness – to look at what is in front of her face and to just chill.

The central conflict of Lara Jean is not with the men in her life, but with herself – a thread that I wish the film had teased more about. Although she is not quite the wrong fit she has thrown herself into her brain, shaking that mentality is difficult if it is the only world you have lived in. Insecurity breeds something that looks like indifference or, more likely, in a panic must light every conceivable fire, for fear that one day they will all go out. This sense of personal uncertainty is the most realistic part of this film.

The problem is when Lara Jean starts cramming herself in the form of what she thinks should be a girlfriend instead of what she really is – a relatively normal teenager with the kind of spirit that works in an absolute sense. The central conflict of this sequel is of course that Lara Jean’s self-doubt about her own value causes problems: Peter is a cad with a heart of gold, a perfect internet friend because he is both hot and sensitive. “Lara Jean, when there was a real choice, I chose you,” Peter tells our heroine, at a time when moving but also extremely annoying to see.

Nothing is forever, as the old saying goes, and love, especially of the kind depicted in this sequel, is mainly short-lived. The sequel fails to capture the dizzying magic of the first, partly because the success of the first was so astronomical. To all the boys I have loved before, it was announced as the first access to a revival of rom-com that never really came about. Seeing someone succeed is much less entertaining than seeing the same person fail time and time again.

To All the Boys: Still Love You is currently streaming on Netflix.

