To all Lana Condor Picks from Boys 2 Better Kissers: Noah Centineo or Jordan Fisher

To all guys: P.S. I Still Love You follows Lara Jean while choosing between her boyfriend Peter Kavinsky and her childhood crush John Ambrose McClaren. In the spirit of the film, we had the choice between Lana Condor from To All the Boys 2 between Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher (including the actors who play Lara Jean’s love interests) on the set of their StyleCaster self-love cover shoot. Among the questions we asked her: Who makes her break her character the most? Who has the messier trailer? And who is the better kisser, of course?

“I kissed Noah more because he played Lara Jean’s boyfriend. But Jordan has big, beautiful lips like that!” Said Condor, which actor is the better kisser. “I don’t know! These are difficult questions! It’s how you feel that day. “

When To All the Boys Ive Loved Before premiered on Netflix in 2018, the film immediately became a hit with more than 80 million streams. (It was also the most watched original Netflix film from 2018.) Although the film was popular with teenagers around the world, it was criticized by many who wanted to see Lara Jean in color. Though this wish was fulfilled when the mixed race actor Jordan Fisher as John Ambrose McClaren in P.S. I still love you – for the highly anticipated sequel to All the Boys, which premiered on Netflix on February 12 – Condor StyleCaster on the set of her self-love cover shoot said Fisher was simply the best character for that Role. The fact that he’s an actor of color is just a bonus.

“Jordan was by far the best for this role. He was the John Ambrose McClaren I saw in my head reading the book, ”Condor told StyleCaster. “That he happens to be a man of color is only a positive thing because it continues to show what the world looks like.”

Condor also stated that Fisher was the best John Ambrose she read with because he embodied the character’s charm and sensitivity, rather than Peters Macho, with whom many of the actors she auditioned with tried to copy. “The majority of the people I read with have come to be just like Noah. They thought it worked for Noah, so it should work for us. That was the wrong choice because John Ambrose is the opposite of Peter Kavinsky, ”Condor told StyleCaster. “I have spoken to Noah a million times about my chemistry. But I always say that at that moment I knew he was Peter Kavinsky. I felt the same way about Jordan.”

Watch the video above how Lana Condor selects the superlatives between Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher.