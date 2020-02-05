Tisoki drops new song “Promise” with LiL Lotus

Tisoki is not tied to genres. Although generally in the bass range, he spins with elegance through styles and influences. In his latest single “Promise” with Lil Lotus, he plunges his toes into a trap for the future with rising melodies and hard kicks and loops.

Lil Lotus is one of the growing continents of rappers whose vocals combine rap with more melodic notes, and the result in “Promise” is fantastic.

“I had a great time releasing Tisoki’s Promise album.” The majority of the synthesizers are made up of analog devices, which gives the sound a natural note that brings out Lil Lotus’s vocals. “

If you listen really well, you can hear some influence from Slander, Flux Pavilion, or What So Not in the production, but Tisoki definitely made it his own. Check out the single and the music video below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3b1gdLSgUqY [/ embed]

Tisoki will launch this new material on the road as part of its recently announced five-month North America tour that began on January 24 in Dallas, TX.

TISOKI 2020 NORTH AMERICA TOUR:

February 5 – Soundcheck – Washington, DC

February 7 – Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

February 8 – Peabody’s – Virginia Beach – VA

February 15 – Thompson House – Cincinnati, OH

February 20 – EOS Lounge – Santa Barbara, CA.

February 21 – Aura Nightclub – Phoenix, AX

February 22 – Gentle Bens – Tucson, AZ

February 28 – Bluebird Nightclub – Reno, NV

March 5 – Trio – Charleston, SC

March 7 – Hawaiian Brians – Honolulu, HA

March 13 – Tak Music Venue – Fargo, ND

March 14 – Electricity – Detroit, MI

March 27 – DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA.

April 3 – Vulcan Gas Company – Austin, TX

April 4 – Green Door – El Paso, TX

April 10 – Sonia – Boston, MA

April 14 – Commonwealth – Las Vegas, NV

April 17 – Effex Nightclub – Alburquerque, NM

May 1 – District – Atlanta, GA