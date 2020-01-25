All eyes will be on Emma Lavelle’s best hurdler Paisley Park (8/13) as he takes the next step toward defending the crown of his Paddy Power Stayers at Cleeve Hurdle in Cheltenham on Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

But it takes a player with deep pockets to support him, as he’s a 4-7 favorite at the time of writing – or a brave supporter who opposes him – since he’s been unbeaten in six starts since he was 2018 has left the beginner ranks.

Not everyone was impressed by ‘Paisley’ the last time he mastered 11-year-old Thistlecrack in Newbury’s Long Distance Hurdle many times over, but he gave the runner-up 6 pounds and runner-up The Worlds End has drifted another 6 lengths since then enforced at the highest level.

If the cap fits (7/2) the champion has something to think about, but he needs a career to overthrow paisley that is expected to continue to gain ground as he prepares for the festival.

Local trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies had considered King George for Bristol De Mai (9/4) when he landed the Betfair chase at Haydock, but a second meant connections to the Paddy Power Cotswold chase on it Weekend (2:25 p.m.) had to wait.

The duffel coat handler was bullish before the last run, but it was no shame to lose Lostintranslation against the young Pretender, despite the disappointing effort by the winner at the King George, which may have been due to a wind problem.

The selection is probably best known for his previous wins in the Betfair Chase, which is why Haydock should be called his favorite course, but his form at Prestbury Park is pretty decent with three places after four starts.

These placements include third place in last season’s Gold Cup and a repeat of this brilliant performance should take him to the hall of the holy winner.

Bristol De Mai would then probably have to follow the Blue Riband again, although he was second at the JLT Novices ‘Chase’ over 2m 4f a few years ago, so that a crack at the Ryanair Chase cannot be completely ruled out.

The catchy name Paddy Power 45 “Sleeps To Cheltenham Trophy Handicap Chase” (1.50am) can follow the path of South Molton magician Kayley Woollacott’s “Lalor” (5/1), who just missed Paddy’s batter on New Year’s Day in Cheltenham to draw.

On this occasion, the stable star looked as if it had been hit as it approached the last one, but collected playfully and stayed like a train before being cruelly negated in a three-way attempt with two noses.

This good performance resembled old Lalor, who triumphed at the Arkle Trophy Trial in Cheltenham a few years ago and looked like a very legitimate contender for the championship event before disappointing if they had never been on the big road last March.

It is quite possible that the last three furlongs were exactly in Lalor’s alley last time, and a win here will affect his chances of Ryanair pursuit at the festival.