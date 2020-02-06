Tips for Elton John’s Oscar party cook

LOS ANGELES – rocket salad for the Rocketman.

“Arugula is arugula too,” said chef Wayne Elias.

This Rocketman salad is served at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party as one of the five courses prepared by Chef Wayne Elias. It was Hollywood’s biggest night for 16 years, but this will be very different. Elton John is nominated for an Oscar.

MORE FOOD STORIES:

“It will be as quiet as possible when they announce this special price,” said Elias.

As he begins preparing the third course, chef Elias says the party will be bigger than ever and wishes Elton John to take home the Oscar for the best original title.

“And if he wins, the room will explode with joy, tears, laughter and clapping and that will set the tone for the rest of the night to be the biggest party of the evening,” said Elias.

As the brightest stars watch the three-hour award ceremony, Chef Elias’s team will work hard to make sure everything goes smoothly. He doesn’t try to think about who his guests are until the last course runs out.

“But my main goal is to make sure that everything is served on time, delicious and beautifully presented and that we have as little hiccups as possible,” said Elias.

He tries to mix it every year to keep the meal light and healthy.

“We know the California climate. We know the clientele that is coming. We know how to eat. We know about dietary restrictions and that’s why we design the menu that builds on them. Every year there is always a trend for this year, ”said Elias.

If you’re hosting your own Oscar party, chef Elias says his biggest tip is to prepare everything the day before or the morning, if you can, so you don’t have to cook while watching.

And if you want to eat like the stars, serve the typical aperitif at Elton John’s party year after year: the grilled raisin bran sandwiches with mascarpone, blue cheese and Asian pears.

“It’s so easy to do. It’s like an adult grilled cheese. You can prepare it in the morning or in the evening, heat it up, bring it to room temperature, and everyone will love it,” said Elias.

It will be a hit if you sit and watch like the stars at the Academy Awards.