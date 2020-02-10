Tinder’s new security features don’t prevent all types of abuse

Photo credit: Shutterstock / Wachiwit

The dating app Tinder was examined more and more closely with regard to abusive interactions in the service. In November 2019, an Auckland man was convicted of murdering British woman Grace Millane after meeting Tinder. Incidents like this have drawn attention to the potential for serious violence from dating apps.

Under constant pressure to better protect its users, Tinder recently introduced some new security features.

A panic button has been added to the U.S. version of the app in collaboration with the Noonlight security app to alert law enforcement officials to emergency assistance. There is also a photo confirmation feature that allows users to review images that they upload to their profile to prevent cat fishing.

“Does it disturb you?” is another new feature that automatically detects offensive messages in the app’s instant messaging service and asks the user if they want to report them. Finally, a security center gives users more space to view resources and tools that keep them safe in the app.

These features are an improvement, but they won’t end the harassment of women through the platform.

So far uncertain

My Ph.D. The research examined experiences that made women feel insecure on Tinder. The app’s previous attempts to contain harassment were found to be inadequate.

In 2017, Tinder launched a feature that allows users to send animated messages called “responses” to respond to unacceptable messages they received. The negative images that only women could send included an eye roll and throwing a drink into someone’s face. Tinder claimed that responses would provide users with a fun and easy way to “evoke” men’s “douchey” behavior.

The main criticism of reactions is that it is more women than the app itself to monitor the abusive behavior of men. The effect was to distance Tinder from the behavior of its users, instead of dealing with it meaningfully.

A blow in the right direction

The latest security mechanisms from Tinder are an improvement. The newly released tools suggest that Tinder takes harassment of women seriously, and a button that warns law enforcement could actually protect users from physical abuse.

However, the Panic button is only available in the United States. Given that the service operates in more than 190 countries, Tinder should consider launching it worldwide.

The new “Do you mind?” This feature could also be useful to prevent overt harassment. Machine learning prompts users to report inappropriate messages that they receive through the service. Research and a number of social media sites show that annoying and abusive messages are usually relieved through the platform’s instant messaging service.

“Normalize abuse”

As much harassment and abusive behavior is normalized, it is unclear to what extent Tinder’s new measures will protect women. My research showed that many women who used Tinder experienced behaviors that made them uncomfortable, but they did not believe that they reached the threshold of abuse.

Sometimes abusive behaviors can initially be interpreted as romantic or caring. A woman I interviewed reported that she received an overwhelming number of lengthy text messages and phone calls from a Tinder user who pressured her to have dinner with him. First, the woman viewed the man’s behavior as “cute” and considered it as an indication that he really liked her. But when the number of his messages increased, she feared for her safety.

For such experiences, Tinder’s “Does it bother you?” This function would be ineffective since the messages were sent via SMS. The limitations of the in-app messaging feature, such as the inability to send photos, caused many of the women I interviewed to talk about other digital media with potential dates. However, Tinder cannot identify communication with other services. However, the inability to send photos prevents users from getting unwanted pictures in the app.

Even if the man’s messages were sent in the app, it is unclear whether the “Does This Bother You” algorithm prompts users to report messages that appear romantic in content.

Take users seriously

For the “Does that bother you?” To be effective, Tinder needs to be more responsive to user reports. Some of the women I interviewed stopped reporting bad behavior by other users because Tinder didn’t act.

A woman reported a man who had sent her harassing messages just to see his profile later on Tuesdays. This indicates a major problem: Tinder does little to enforce its terms of use and reserves the right to delete annoying accounts.

If Tinder does not respond to user reports, it sends messages that are not warranted, and users feel that harassment is tolerated. The app’s new security features only help users if Tinder appeals better to user reports.

While Tinder’s new security mechanisms are an improvement, the platform needs to do more to combat normalized abuse. It can begin to do this by listening to women who feel uncomfortable, uncomfortable and unsafe in the app.

