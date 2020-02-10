Tinder to allow users to filter agreements based on religion, politics and hobbies

Tinder is also expected to launch Swipe Night, an in-app interactive experience that matches users based on how they chose their own apocalyptic adventure.

In addition to the international launch of Swipe Night, Tinder also has plans to add match filters to the platform.

(Image: AFP Relaxnews / Tinder)

Reports indicate that Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, recently announced plans to give dating app users a way to filter their potential matches by factors such as religion, political views, and family plans. Earlier this week, Match Group outlined that Tinder will soon have a new set of tools that users can use to filter with whom they can be matched based on hobbies, political and religious positioning, relationship type and even physical characteristics such as height and body type.

According to reports reported in the announcement, both free and paid filter options will be available; no further information about the position has been disclosed. In essence, this update will be a more comprehensive version of Tinder U, a feature of the app that is designed to match students only with other students. Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg stated that this tool was ‘well received, especially among female users’.

In addition to filters, Tinder is also expected to launch internationally in the fourth quarter of this year Swipe Night, an in-app interactive experience that connects users with others based on how they have led their apocalyptic adventure. Both functions are designed to bring users into contact with more people with whom they have things in common, even if it is simply the fact that they both chose to travel alone instead of with friends during the Swipe Night story.

Tinder did not comment when Tinder filters are expected to be deployed to the application.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh. (TagsToTranslate) Matchgroup